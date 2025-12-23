Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,286 in the last 365 days.

Coming Soon: Iowa’s Annual Registered Apprenticeship Grants Open January 2, 2026

The Iowa Office of Apprenticeship will soon open applications for Iowa's annual grant opportunities that support Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs across the state.

Each grant program is designed to help program sponsors grow and sustain high-quality RA programs that provide real-world experience and ultimately help create promising career pathways for Iowans.

Starting January 2, 2026, applications will be accepted from RA program sponsors for the following grants:

  • Application Window: Opens January 2, 2026 for both 84E and 84F grants through iowagrants.gov.
  • Comparison Sheet: To understand the different requirements for 84E and 84F grants, program sponsors can view this sheet: 84E and 84F Comparison Sheet
  • Resources & Support: For support to help you apply for the grants, please visit the 84E webpage or 84F grant-specific page for pre-application webinars and application documents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coming Soon: Iowa’s Annual Registered Apprenticeship Grants Open January 2, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.