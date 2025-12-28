Mahaya Bridges Tradition and Modern Luxury in Fragrance as Oud Popularity Surges

Mashair Oud Qasida Bronze

As global perfume demand expands with projections showing continued growth through 2030 the House of Perfumes’ Mahaya line is tradition and modern luxury.

With Mahaya, we set out to honor the depth and cultural significance of oud while presenting it through a modern lens” — Spokesperson for House of Perfumes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global perfume demand expands — with projections showing continued growth through 2030 — the House of Perfumes ’ Mahaya line is positioned at the intersection of tradition and modern luxury. Mahaya’s compositions emphasize oud, a rare and highly prized ingredient in perfumery known for its deep, woody richness and cultural resonance across the Middle East and beyond. Oud has gradually transitioned from a niche oriental material to a globally recognized scent profile, with broader consumer interest in complex, lasting fragrances increasing year over year.The Middle East fragrance market, where oud and oriental-style scents are deeply rooted, was valued at roughly USD 3.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to nearly double by 2034 — reflecting broader consumer growth in these scent profiles worldwide.Industry data also show younger fragrance shoppers exploring diverse scent wardrobes — with many combining classic perfumery traditions with contemporary preferences. Younger demographics are buying perfume with higher frequency and willingness to experiment, with certain surveys estimating that up to 73% of Gen Z wear fragrance multiple times per week.Mahaya’s launch under the House of Perfumes banner — with distribution via La Mina Direct across North America — brings these nuanced, expressive fragrances to consumers who seek both heritage and innovation.House of Perfumes is a leading fragrance house from the United Arab Emirates specializing in French, Arabic, and Oriental perfumery. For more than 25 years, the brand has created luxury fragrances using natural oils, globally sourced ingredients, and sustainable production methods. Inspired by rich Arabian perfumery traditions, House of Perfumes blends heritage with modern artistry to create long-lasting, unforgettable scent experiences.

