Attorney General Bonta, San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Annual Operation Home for the Holidays

SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the California Department of Justice, Division of Law Enforcement, Bureau of Investigation, San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of Operation Home for the Holidays. The annual, multi-jurisdictional operation works to combat human trafficking through targeted enforcement utilizing undercover officers to arrest potential traffickers and by offering support to survivors. As a result of the multi-day operation, 19 individuals were offered support services and 10 arrests were made. The arrests have been referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“Operation Home for the Holidays is a key part of our efforts to keep our communities safe for the holidays and all year round,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I want to thank our partners at the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, who work to support victims, survivors, and their families. Together, we will continue to disrupt human trafficking operations and achieve meaningful results that uplift vulnerable Californians.”

“The ugly truth is that sex trafficking remains a lucrative criminal industry fueled by demand that generating over $810 million a year in San Diego County,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. “I’m proud of our work with the San Diego Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, my office’s Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division and all our partners that work around the clock to recover victims as young as 12. Together they hold human traffickers and criminal buyers accountable for their crimes. The ongoing efforts of the task force demonstrate that law enforcement will not tolerate this modern-day slavery of vulnerable victims who are bought and sold like a slice of pizza.”

During Operation Home for the Holidays, law enforcement personnel worked undercover as sex buyers to identify and contact potential victims of trafficking and traffickers. The operation, which began on December 10, was carried out across San Diego County over a period of three days in the City of San Diego and Chula Vista, in collaboration with the Chula Vista Police Department, and SDHTTF law enforcement partners. Undercover personnel offered support services to 19 individuals and arrested 10 individuals for alleged pimping and pandering or other offenses during the operation. As part of the effort, Child and Family Well-Being adult and juvenile support service advocates were on scene to provide support as needed.

SDHTTF is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. In addition to serving as the lead agency on the SDHTTF, the California Department of Justice has three regional Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Teams across the state.

Attorney General Bonta remains committed to disrupting human trafficking operations and protecting others from criminal exploitation. Earlier this year, he announced the results of a three-day sting operation throughout San Diego County, targeting sex buyers over Comic-Con weekend. He also announced the results of Operation Coast to Coast, which was a multi-state operation to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Last January, Attorney General Bonta announced the official launch of the Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, which signified the formation of the third team within the California Department of Justice dedicated to combating human trafficking.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking are available here.