Attorney General Bonta Opposes Effort to Undermine State Laws Protecting Transgender Youth’s Right to Participate in Sports

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined 12 attorneys general in submitting an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in Female Athletes United v. Ellison opposing challenges to Minnesota’s policies allowing transgender students to participate in youth sports in a manner consistent with their gender identity. In the brief, the attorneys general argue that transgender inclusive state laws have long been demonstrated to meet Title IX requirements, improve transgender youth’s physical and mental health, and create more positive school environments for all students.

“State laws like those in Minnesota protect transgender students’ right to thrive in school environments as their authentic selves,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Female Athletes United is attempting to use a misinterpretation of Title IX to justify discrimination against transgender youth. We will continue to fight against unlawful attacks on transgender and other LGBTQ+ individuals’ rights whenever and wherever they occur.”

On May 19, 2025, the advocacy group Female Athletes United (FAU) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota requesting a preliminary injunction against the Minnesota Attorney General and other state officials. FAU alleged that Minnesota’s statewide policy allowing transgender students to compete in sports in a manner consistent with their gender identity violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. In September, the district court denied FAU’s motion, and FAU filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

In the amicus brief, the coalition urges the Eighth Circuit to affirm the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction. In the brief, the coalition argues that:

States have a long history of upholding laws protecting transgender youth from discrimination. These laws have demonstrably improved physical and mental health for transgender students and enabled school climates that facilitate better educational outcomes for all, without reducing opportunities for cisgender students.

In contrast to FAU’s claims, federal legal precedent overwhelmingly shows transgender inclusive policies are permitted under Title IX.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to protecting the rights of transgender individuals to live life as their authentic selves. Last month, Attorney General Bonta joined a multistate amicus brief supporting transgender students’ challenges to West Virginia and Idaho laws forbidding transgender girls from participating in sex-separated sports consistent with their gender identity.

In filing the amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Washington, Connecticut, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.