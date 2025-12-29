RigER Announces Relocation of Global Headquarters to Austin, Texas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER, a leading provider of oilfield service and equipment rental management software, is relocating its global headquarters to Austin, Texas. This strategic move reflects RigER's commitment to empowering growth, ensuring operational excellence, and delivering swift action for clients across North America.

With over a decade of industry innovation and a rapidly expanding client base, RigER's move to Austin underscores the company's focus on serving the dynamic oilfield services market in the United States and Canada. The new headquarters positions RigER at the heart of a vibrant technology and energy ecosystem, enhancing its ability to attract top talent, foster innovation, and accelerate product development.

"Austin's unique blend of energy sector leadership and tech innovation makes it the ideal home for RigER's next chapter," said Michael Maltsev, CEO of RigER. "This move enables us to better support our clients, strengthen our team, and drive continued growth as we deliver comprehensive solutions for oilfield operations management."

RigER's platform digitalizes the full equipment lifecycle - including purchasing, maintenance, rentals, repairs, and inspections. The company's focus on fast implementation, flexibility, and deep industry integration has positioned it as a trusted partner for oilfield service companies with complex operational needs.

"We're expanding our U.S. presence and growing our U.S.-based team," said Michael Maltsev, CEO of RigER. "This relocation marks a new chapter as we strengthen our North American footprint."

Austin positions RigER between the Texas Gulf Coast energy corridor and a leading technology hub. This provides proximity to key clients in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and other major plays, while offering access to Austin's tech talent and innovation culture.

"Our Texas headquarters strengthens our U.S. position and serves as a launchpad for global expansion," continued Maltsev. "Insights from North American clients translate to international markets. Austin provides the foundation for scaling solutions worldwide while maintaining operational excellence."

The new headquarters will serve as the central hub for RigER's executive, product development, and customer success teams. The company will continue to maintain a strong presence in Dallas, Houston, and other key markets across the United States and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.