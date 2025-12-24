TravManity Strengthens Executive Leadership with New President and Announces Partnership with Travel Leaders Network

TravManity Dr. Christopher J. Cokley TravManity Corporate Campus

Jennifer Vandygriff’s promotion to President and a new alliance with Travel Leaders Network expand global reach & reinforce TravManity’s advisor-first strategy

This milestone strengthens our leadership and expands global opportunity for our travel advisors while reinforcing our commitment to service, support, and long term success.” — Dr. Christopher J. Cokley

WOOD RIVER, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TravManity, a modern travel company built at the intersection of innovation , community, and advisor success, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Vandygriff to President, alongside the continued leadership of CEO Dr. Christopher Cokley and Chief Operating Officer Shelly Coppersmith. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Travel Leaders Network, one of the world’s largest and most influential travel agency networks.The leadership announcement marks a significant milestone in TravManity’s continued evolution and commitment to building a world-class travel organization designed to empower travel advisors with technology, partnerships, and operational excellence.Strengthening an Experienced Executive TeamWith nearly 25 years of experience in the travel industry, Jennifer Vandygriff brings deep expertise across business operations, project management, and strategic execution. Her promotion to President expands the strength of TravManity’s executive leadership team to nearly 80 years of combined industry experience.In her new role, Vandygriff will oversee day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives focused on scalability, advisor experience, and operational transformation.“Jennifer’s leadership, industry knowledge, and operational acumen are second to none,” said Dr. Christopher Cokley, CEO of TravManity. “Her promotion to President reflects both her impact on our organization and our confidence in her ability to help guide TravManity into its next phase of growth.”Vandygriff’s appointment further strengthens a leadership team that includes COO Shelly Coppersmith, whose operational leadership and advisor-centric focus continue to play a critical role in TravManity’s growth and infrastructure.Strategic Partnership with Travel Leaders NetworkTravManity also announced a strategic partnership with Travel Leaders Network, one of the largest and most influential travel agency networks in the world. Through this partnership, TravManity Travel Advisors gain expanded access to industry-leading supplier relationships, advanced resources, and a globally connected community of travel professionals.Travel Leaders Network represents thousands of travel agencies worldwide and generates nearly $20 billion in annual travel sales, underscoring the scale, buying power, and depth of supplier partnerships now available to TravManity advisors. The network provides expertise and support across more than 90 countries, leveraging its global footprint to deliver local insights for both leisure and corporate travel, with particular strength in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, and a focus on major business and leisure markets.“This partnership meaningfully expands the opportunities available to our travel advisors,” said Shelly Coppersmith, Chief Operating Officer of TravManity. “Travel Leaders Network brings global scale, proven expertise, and industry influence that align perfectly with our mission to equip advisors with the tools, access, and support needed to compete and thrive worldwide.”Building a World-Class Travel OrganizationTogether, the leadership expansion and the Travel Leaders Network partnership underscore TravManity’s commitment to innovation, global connectivity, and advisor success. The company continues to invest in technology, partnerships, and operational excellence to ensure its travel advisors are equipped to compete and thrive in an increasingly global marketplace.“These announcements represent more than growth—they represent intention,” added Dr. Cokley. “We are building a travel organization that combines strong leadership, global partnerships, and a human-centered approach to support our advisors and their clients around the world.”About TravManity TravManity is a travel company focused on delivering a modern , advisor-first travel experience through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to community. Built on the belief that travel is about connection and opportunity, TravManity provides travel advisors with the tools, support, and global access needed to build successful, sustainable businesses.Learn more at www.travmanity.fun

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.