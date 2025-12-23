Jay & Raman Bhaumik Spread Holiday Cheer with Generous Donation to the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

The family-led philanthropic effort through the Bhaumik Family Foundation brings support to children and families facing the effects of abuse and trauma.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay and Raman Bhaumik , respected leaders in the Plano community, have committed their support to the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) and its work serving children affected by abuse in Dallas County.The contribution, made through the Bhaumik Family Foundation, supports DCAC’s coordinated service model, which brings together law enforcement, medical professionals, child advocates, and mental health providers to deliver comprehensive, child-focused care. Funds will assist with ongoing advocacy services and seasonal programming that provide stability and continuity of care during the holiday period.“Supporting organizations that deliver structured, evidence-based services to children and families is an important part of our philanthropic focus,” said Jay Bhaumik , Chairman of Thesis Pharmacy. “DCAC plays a critical role in ensuring children receive appropriate care in complex situations, and we are pleased to support their work.”Raman Bhaumik, co-owner of Thesis Pharmacy, noted, “DCAC’s integrated approach to child advocacy and recovery aligns with our belief in responsible, community-based support. Through the Bhaumik Family Foundation, we are committed to contributing to organizations that provide measurable, long-term impact.”The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center provides investigative coordination, forensic interviews, therapeutic services, and family advocacy at no cost to children and non-offending caregivers. By reducing duplication across systems and minimizing additional trauma, DCAC helps improve outcomes for children navigating abuse investigations.The Bhaumik Family Foundation focuses on philanthropic initiatives that support health, education, and family well-being. Its holiday giving efforts reflect a broader commitment to community-based organizations that deliver essential services and demonstrate accountability and effectiveness.Jay Bhaumik, Chairman of Thesis Pharmacy, is an entrepreneur and manufacturing innovator with over 20 years in pharma, IT, cybersecurity, real estate, and healthcare.Raman Bhaumik is a healthcare executive with expertise in pharmacy operations and strategic planning. Based in Frisco, Texas, they are known for their community impact in addition to business leadership.###For more information about Thesis Pharmacy, visit https://thesispharmacy.com/ For more information on Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC), visit https://dcac.org/

