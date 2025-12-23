Build & Paint Portland Announces 4th Annual 'Paint It Forward' Recipient in Partnership with Taking Ownership PDX

Professional painters from Build & Paint Portland performing interior painting for a community project in Portland, Oregon.

Build & Paint Portland partners with Taking Ownership PDX to provide a transformative interior repaint for a longtime Northeast Portland homeowner this January.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Build & Paint Portland , a family-owned painting and carpentry company based in Montavilla, is proud to announce the fourth annual recipient of its Paint It Forward community giving program. This year’s project is made possible through a continued partnership with local nonprofit Taking Ownership PDX, whose mission centers on community-powered, reparations-based housing support and equitable change in Portland.After a thoughtful selection process led by Taking Ownership PDX, the 2026 Paint It Forward recipient is an elder Northeast Portland homeowner who has lived in her home for 62 years. Her house—full of framed photos of her six kids and seven grandchildren—has not been painted in many years and is now in need of care.During the first week of January 2026, Build & Paint Portland will complete an interior repaint of five rooms, including walls, ceilings, and trim, at no cost to the homeowner.Taking Ownership PDX works to renovate and revive Black-owned homes and small businesses that have requested assistance, with an emphasis on enabling Black homeowners to age in place, generate wealth, and deter predatory investment practices that accelerate displacement and gentrification. Their work activates community members and local businesses to pool resources for lasting, equitable impact.“This project perfectly reflects why we participate in Paint It Forward,” said Steve Rice, owner of Build & Paint Portland. “As a small, local business, we believe community isn’t just a value—it’s a responsibility. Being able to use our skills to help a longtime Portlander stay comfortably in her home and upgrade her living conditions is exactly the kind of work that fuels us.”The project is further supported by Powell Paint Center, a locally owned and family-operated Portland paint store that has served the community since 1961. Powell Paint Center is donating materials for the project, which will feature Benjamin Moorepaints, known for their durability, quality, and performance.About Build & Paint Portland Build & Paint Portland operates with a simple mission: To beautify Portland one home at a time. The Paint It Forward program reflects one of the company’s core values—Community—and its ongoing commitment to reinvesting in the neighborhoods it serves. Build & Paint Portland specializes in interior and exterior painting and carpentry , as well as fine interior finishes.Website: buildandpaintportland.comInstagram: @build.paint.portlandLicense: CCB# 217769For more information about Taking Ownership PDX, please contact: Randal Wyatt, Randal@takingownershippdx.org, 503-737-8374, www.takingownershippdx.org

