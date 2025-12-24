Mann Robinson Studios Signs Writer Director Vernon Williams III To First-look Deal

Vernon Williams III

The partnership marks a major milestone for Vernon Williams III and strengthens Mann Robinson Studios commitment to bold culturally rooted storytelling.

Working with Mann Robinson and the entire MR Studios team is a blessing” — Vernon Williams III

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mann Robinson Studios has entered into a first-look deal with acclaimed writer and director Vernon Williams III , marking the first overall deal of Williams' career and reinforcing the studio's mission to amplify bold, culturally impactful storytelling.Author and playwright Vernon Williams III began his professional creative career after serving in the United States Navy during the Gulf War. Following the 2020 pandemic, he transitioned into film, quickly gaining recognition for projects such as His Secret, The Milkman Vengeance, and Gina — a breakout film adapted from his novel Entanglement. Williams is also the author of five books, including Pursuing Purpose, Still Pursuing Purpose, and The Entanglement series, establishing him as a prolific voice across multiple storytelling mediums. Vernon is married to the lovely Felicia Williams.Founded in 2021, Mann Robinson Studios is an Atlanta-based full-service production company led by award-winning filmmaker, producer, actor, and author Mann Robinson. Known for its culturally driven content and commitment to inclusive narratives, the studio has become a fast-rising force in independent film and television. Its projects and partnerships span major distribution platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BET, Tubi, Apple TV, Nickelodeon, and Atlanta Black Star.Robinson's directing credits span film and television, showcasing both commercial reach and creative range. His notable works include the feature films Sebastian (2025), Broad Day (2025), Commandeered (2023), and Super Turnt (2022), as well as the TV mini-series On Ten (2024 ) and TURNT AF (2025). Collectively, Robinson's projects have helped position Mann Robinson Studios as a trusted creative partner across major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BET, Tubi, Apple TV, Nickelodeon, and Atlanta Black Star.Under Robinson's leadership, Mann Robinson Studios has built a reputation for developing commercially viable content while remaining rooted in authentic Black storytelling — positioning the company as a bridge between independent creators and global audiences."Working with Mann Robinson and the entire MR Studios team is a blessing," said Williams. "To have my writing acknowledged at this level is both exciting and humbling. I'm inspired to create projects that are culturally relevant, globally engaging, and impactful for a wider audience.""Vernon is a visionary writer and director with a powerful creative voice," said Mann Robinson, Founder and CEO of Mann Robinson Studios. "His ability to connect story, culture, and entertainment is exactly what we look for. Gina proved his potential, and we're excited to expand that success through this partnership."The first-look deal will give Mann Robinson Studios priority access to Williams' future film and television projects, with multiple projects already in development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.