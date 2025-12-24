Surge365 Announces Executive Promotions, Breakthrough Powerline Compensation, and 2026 National Kickoff Tour

Delvy Santiago Clint Tomer Surge365 Corporate Campus

Strengthened leadership team and continued international expansion position Surge365 for its next phase of growth

This announcement reflects our momentum with strengthened leadership, innovative compensation, and a clear path forward as Surge365 continues to grow and expand globally." — Dr. Christopher J. Cokley

WOOD RIVER, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge365, a leading direct sales travel company , today announced a series of major leadership and business milestones that build upon its August 2024 announcement of new ownership and the relocation of its corporate headquarters. These updates highlight Surge365’s continued momentum, strategic leadership evolution, and expanding global footprint.CEO Leadership and Executive Promotions Drive the Next Phase of GrowthSurge365 confirmed that Dr. Christopher J. Cokley continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), providing strategic vision and leadership as the company scales its operations and expands into new markets.As part of this next chapter, Surge365 announced two significant executive promotions designed to support operational excellence, field leadership, and sustainable growth:Clint Tomer promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO)Delvy Santiago promoted to President of Surge365Clint Tomer, COO, brings more than 20 years of professional experience and a long-standing commitment to Surge365’s mission. Known for his passion for excellence and operational rigor, Tomer has played a critical role in driving growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening the company’s infrastructure. In his expanded role, he will continue to focus on scaling systems, processes, and operational capabilities to support Surge365’s domestic and international expansion.Delvy Santiago, President of Surge365, brings a proven leadership journey that spans from field leadership to corporate roles. His progression from team leader to senior executive reflects a consistent commitment to excellence and an ability to embrace new challenges. As President, Santiago applies his extensive experience, passion, and people-first leadership style to empower Surge365’s representatives and propel the organization forward.“These promotions reflect the maturity of our organization and the strength of our leadership bench,” said Dr. Christopher J. Cokley, CEO of Surge365. “Clint and Delvy have each demonstrated the vision, discipline, and leadership required to guide Surge365 through its next phase of growth.”“As COO, my focus is on operational scale and consistency,” said Clint Tomer, COO of Surge365. “We are building the infrastructure, systems, and processes required to support growth across multiple markets while maintaining a high-quality experience for our members.”“Stepping into the role of President allows me to focus even more deeply on serving the field,” said Delvy Santiago, President of Surge365. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey and to help lead Surge365 forward with passion and dedication.”Introduction of the Surge365 Powerline CompensationIn August 2025, Surge365 introduced the Surge365 Powerline Compensation, a significant enhancement designed to reward consistency, leadership development, and team growth.The Powerline Compensation operates in addition to Surge365’s existing and industry-leading compensation plan, creating new earning pathways while reinforcing behaviors that support long-term, scalable growth across markets.2026 Kickoff Tour AnnouncedSurge365 also announced its 2026 Kickoff Tour, featuring CEO Dr. Christopher J. Cokley and President Delvy Santiago traveling together to connect directly with members and field leaders.The tour will officially kick off on January 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, with additional U.S. and international tour dates to be announced.Building on a Strong Foundation for Continued International ExpansionThese announcements build upon Surge365’s August 2024 milestones, which included new ownership and the relocation to a 7,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art corporate campus in Wood River, Illinois—designed to support innovation, collaboration, and international operations.With a strengthened executive team, innovative compensation enhancements, and an expanding international presence, Surge365 continues to position itself for long-term success in the travel and direct sales industry.About Surge365 Surge365 is a direct sales travel company empowering individuals to build travel businesses while accessing industry-leading travel benefits. Through innovative compensation, modern technology, and a people-first culture, Surge365 supports entrepreneurs across the United States and international markets.For more information, visit https://www.surge365.com

