Derek Smith Law Group Confirms that Emaza Dilan Gibson's Lawsuit Against Jason Derulo is Still Active in NY

Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC Emaza Dilan Gibson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. John Bral, Esq. of the Derek Smith Law Group, counsel for plaintiff Emaza Dilan Gibson , issues the following statement regarding the ongoing litigation.Emaza Dilan is best known for her R&B singles on YouTube such as “Crush On You" and "Still Your Best x Come Through.” Ms. Gibson is an emerging musical artist known for her R&B singles and maintains a substantial online following via social media exceeding one million people.Ms. Gibson's lawsuit alleges claims of sexual harassment , illegal retaliation, and breach of contract.Contrary to recent public statements, the litigation is ongoing in New York State Supreme Court. A separate action in California was dismissed based on a forum selection clause, a procedural matter. No court has adjudicated the substantive allegations.The lawsuit filed in California under case number 23STCV24236 was dismissed. It had alleged:Quid pro quo sexual harassment, Failure to prevent and/or remedy harassment, Retaliation in violation of FEHA, Sexual harassment in violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act (Cal. Civ. Code § 51.9), Intimidation and violence in violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act (Cal. Civ. Code §§ 51.7 & 52), Breach of contract, andBreach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.The lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, illegal retaliation, and breach of contract is still pending in New York State Supreme Court with the corresponding case number: E2025022406The Derek Smith Law Group is a law firm specializing in employment law, representing individuals in cases involving sexual harassment, discrimination, and wage disputes. The firm has offices in New York, California, and Miami.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.