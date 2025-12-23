Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Sentence Of McDonald County Janitor Caught Secretly Recording Students

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Rodger Copeland, who previously pled guilty to invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child, has been sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

In October 2025, Rodger Copeland pled guilty to two counts of Felony Invasion of Privacy and 20 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree for creating a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of twenty female children.

“Whether predators operate online or in-person, our Office will continue to pursue justice and do everything in our power to protect kids from those who seek to harm them,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I am proud of our dedicated team whose hard work helped secure this sentence.”

Between August 19, 2024, and September 27, 2024, in McDonald County, Copeland, who was the night janitor at an area high school, had hidden a video recording device inside the girls’ locker room and secretly recorded children. When questioned by local law enforcement, Copeland admitted that he did put the camera in the girls’ locker room, and stated he wanted to look at the girls’ bodies and faces because they were pretty.

Copeland was sentenced to a concurrent term of 4 years’ imprisonment for invasion of privacy and 6 years’ imprisonment on all twenty counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the maximum sentence on each count under the plea bargain.

“Schools should be a place of safety, not fear. We are committed to making sure that students feel safe and are safe while at school,” said Greg Goodwin, Chief Counsel of the Public Protection Section. “We will hold predators accountable no matter where they attempt to prey on vulnerable victims.”

Assistant Attorneys General Miranda L. Loesch and Michael Schafer prosecuted the case, with vital support from victim advocate Carrie Boessen and investigator David Southard.

Just as the Public Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to protecting Missourians through dedicated and expert advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled attorneys. The Attorney General’s Office continues to develop legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and delivers justice for victims across Missouri. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities.