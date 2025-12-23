Annual Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville Santa Paws

Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville Invests in the Portland Community Through 9th Annual Santa Paws Supporting Oregon Dog Rescue

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While families across the Portland area lined up to see Santa Claus this holiday season, Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville opened its doors for pets, neighbors, and animal lovers alike, continuing a nearly decadelong tradition rooted in community investment and compassion. The dealership recently hosted its 9th Annual Santa Paws, welcoming more than 150 dogs and their families for festive photos with Santa, all in support of Oregon Dog Rescue Held on Saturday, December 7th, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville, located at 25035 SW Parkway Ave, Santa Paws transformed the showroom into a warm, pet friendly holiday destination. For each complimentary photo session, Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville donated $100 to Oregon Dog Rescue. Thanks to strong community participation, the event generated a $10,000 contribution, helping bring Swickard Auto Group’s total 2025 support for Oregon Dog Rescue to more than $27,000.“Santa Paws is about more than a photo, it’s about investing in the Portland community and the causes that matter to the people who live here,” said Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group. “Our passion for animal welfare is personal, and supporting organizations like Oregon Dog Rescue is one meaningful way we can give back to the community we call home.”Santa Paws reflects Swickard Auto Group’s longstanding relationship with Oregon Dog Rescue, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs throughout the greater Portland area. That partnership spans nearly 10 years and is rooted in a deeply personal story for Swickard. In 2020, Jeff Swickard adopted Mason, an Oregon Dog Rescue dog who had been returned three times before finding his forever home. Mason has since become a beloved part of the Swickard family, further strengthening the organization’s commitment to supporting no kill shelters and ethical animal rescue.Throughout the years, Swickard has supported Oregon Dog Rescue’s continued growth, including expanded facilities and clinic services that help ensure animals receive critical medical care, training, food, and shelter regardless of condition. Across the organization, these efforts have contributed to thousands of animal lives saved, reinforcing Swickard’s broader mission to help save 1,000 animals every year.During this year’s event, Oregon Dog Rescue representatives were on site to share their mission and accept additional donations. Several dogs rescued through the organization—and have since found their furever homes—returned as special guests to pose with Santa and reunite with the community that made their rescue possible.The Santa Paws experience was thoughtfully designed to be welcoming and inclusive for both people and pets. Families enjoyed festive photos with Santa before connecting with Oregon Dog Rescue representatives to learn more about the organization’s mission and ongoing impact. Guests gathered throughout the showroom to enjoy holiday music, cookies, and hot chocolate, while four-legged attendees were treated to dog friendly gifts including treats, tennis balls, and collapsible bowls reflecting Swickard’s signature hospitality and attention to detail.Now in its ninth year, Santa Paws has become a cherished holiday tradition for many Portland area families one that celebrates the season while strengthening community ties and supporting animals in need. The event underscores Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville and Swickard Auto Group’s ongoing commitment to investing in the Portland region, not only through their dealerships, but through meaningful partnerships that uplift families, neighborhoods, and local causes.For more information about Swickard Auto Group and its community initiatives, visit swickard.com About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence, serving customers across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, along with comprehensive service and repair options. More than just an auto group, Swickard is a trusted partner dedicated to providing an unparalleled customer experience. This commitment is reflected in its focus on exceptional hospitality, an extensive vehicle selection, and the Swickard Price Promise, which ensures customers receive the best possible price through a transparent, hassle-free buying journey. Learn more at swickard.com.

