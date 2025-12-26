The Boxery expanded U.S. warehouse coverage to improve delivery times, maintain availability, and provide access to right-sized cardboard boxes nationwide.

Our expanded network helps customers plan with confidence by reducing transit time and improving access to the right box sizes, even as demand shifts through the year.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery, a national supplier of shipping supplies and corrugated packaging, announced an expansion of its U.S. fulfillment coverage to strengthen supply chain resilience for cardboard box orders. The initiative focuses on faster delivery, steadier availability during demand spikes, and broader access to right‑sized cartons across key categories, including standard strength boxes, heavy-duty boxes, corrugated mailers, and retail boxes.

Explore The Boxery’s corrugated cardboard shipping boxes and size options at https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1055&name=Corrugated+Boxes.

Lead times and availability: multi‑warehouse coverage

Orders from The Boxery ship from multiple strategically placed warehouses across the United States to help reduce transit times and improve availability during seasonal peaks. This approach is designed to mitigate regional disruptions, support consistent service levels, and give operations teams more predictable replenishment for high‑velocity SKUs.

Right‑sizing and assortment depth

The Boxery maintains an inventory spanning 1,000+ cardboard box sizes—covering cube, tall, and mailer formats—to help reduce dimensional weight and excess void fill. Customers can select from standard-strength (ECT32), heavy‑duty single-wall (ECT44), and heavy‑duty double-wall (ECT48) options to match protection requirements for items ranging from apparel and books to equipment and fragile goods.

Durability, protection, and fewer damages

For heavier or more delicate shipments, The Boxery’s heavy‑duty corrugated options (including single‑wall and double‑wall constructions) offer increased edge crush ratings to help limit in‑transit damage. Clear product listings and guidance on box strength and application help teams pair SKUs with appropriate packaging while controlling total landed cost.

Recycled content and recyclability

According to The Boxery’s customer information, its corrugated boxes are made with over 80% recycled material, and the company emphasizes curbside recyclability across its corrugated assortment. Mailers made from recycled fiber and eco‑friendly alternatives across key packing materials support broader sustainability initiatives without sacrificing pack speed or protection.

Customer support and wholesale programs

In addition to online ordering, The Boxery provides wholesale support for volume buys and custom needs. Customers can request negotiated pricing, large‑volume quotes, or assistance with product selection. Authorize.net backs secure checkout, and phone support is available during posted office hours.

Key highlights

- Multiple U.S. warehouse locations to improve delivery speed and availability

- 1,000+ cardboard box sizes across standard, heavy‑duty, mailer, and retail formats

- Recycled content emphasis: corrugated boxes made with over 80% recycled material

- Box strength guidance including ECT32, ECT44, and ECT48 options

- Wholesale support, negotiated pricing, and secure online checkout

Implementation timeline and seasonal planning

The network expansion is being phased to align with typical retail and B2B seasonality, beginning with categories that historically see the sharpest spikes in Q1 and Q4. Inventory depth for high‑turn sizes such as standard cube and literature mailers has been prioritized to sustain continuity during promotions, product launches, and end‑of‑year peaks. Customers with cyclical demand can coordinate replenishment and negotiate pricing through the wholesale program to smooth purchasing and reduce the risk of last‑minute shortages.

Sizing guidance and ECT education

To support packaging accuracy and reduce unnecessary materials, The Boxery guides the selection of cardboard box sizes and the choice of an appropriate edge‑crush rating for a given load. Operations teams can compare the ECT32, ECT44, and ECT48 options by recommended weight ranges and select mailers or tall/cube formats that better fit the product’s geometry. Precise size notation (length × width × height, reflecting inner dimensions) is intended to reduce pick errors and minimize repacking on the floor.

Service, returns, and support

Customer support is available by phone during posted office hours, with order tracking provided via automated notifications and account dashboards. For first‑time buyers evaluating fit and finish, sample options are available on select items, and standard return windows apply to eligible products in original condition. The Boxery’s Help Center also covers topics such as dimensional weight, freight shipments, and recommended sizes for everyday use cases to assist both new and experienced shipping operations.

About The Boxery

The Boxery provides shipping supplies and corrugated packaging in 1,000+ cardboard box sizes, including standard-strength, heavy‑duty, corrugated mailers, and retail boxes, alongside packing materials, tape, protection, and labeling supplies. The company emphasizes recycled content in its corrugated products and ships orders from multiple U.S. warehouses, with secure payment options.

Legal Disclaimer:

