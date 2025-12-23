Board Meeting Agenda (Amended)
January 12, 2026

Time: 11:30 A.M.
Location: 
Parole Board Hearing Room 
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from September 9, 2025, Board Meeting

V.  Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A.  Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training 

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VII. Adjournment