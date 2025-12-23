Board Meeting Agenda (Amended)

January 12, 2026 Time: 11:30 A.M.

Location:

Parole Board Hearing Room

2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334 I. Call to Order II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes III. Approval of Agenda IV. Adoption of Minutes from September 9, 2025, Board Meeting V. Old Business None VI. New Business A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole VII. Adjournment

