River’s Cocktail & Wine Bar Transforms Into Christmas Pop-Up Experience for the Holiday Season

River’s has always been about experience...” — Chandon Sanders

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORT WORTH, TX — (December 23, 2025) — River’s Cocktail & Wine Bar has unveiled a seasonal Christmas Pop-Up Bar, transforming its River District location into a holiday-themed experience featuring festive décor, limited-time cocktails, and a winter-inspired atmosphere designed to bring guests together throughout the holiday season.The pop-up blends River’s signature cocktail program with classic holiday influences, creating a space that feels both nostalgic and modern. Guests can expect seasonal drink offerings, immersive Christmas décor, and rotating events throughout the run of the pop-up, making it a destination for casual gatherings, date nights, and group celebrations.“We wanted to create something that felt warm, fun, and a little bit magical, not just another holiday menu,” said Brian Torres, co-owner of River’s Cocktail & Wine Bar. “The Christmas Pop-Up is about giving people a place to slow down, enjoy the season, and make memories with friends.”Holiday pop-up bars have become increasingly popular in major cities, offering immersive environments that extend beyond traditional bar experiences. River’s approach focuses on atmosphere and craftsmanship, pairing thoughtful design with curated cocktails that reflect the flavors and spirit of the season.“River’s has always been about experience,” said Chandon Sanders , co-owner. “The Christmas Pop-Up lets us lean into that idea even more by transforming the space, embracing the holidays, and giving Fort Worth something unique to look forward to each winter.”Located in Fort Worth’s River District, River’s Cocktail & Wine Bar has quickly established itself as a neighborhood destination known for its cocktail selection, wine offerings, and while embracing an inviting ambiance. The Christmas Pop-Up Bar will run for a limited time during the holiday season, with special events and themed nights announced throughout until January 4, 2026.About River’s Cocktail & Wine BarRiver’s Cocktail & Wine Bar is a Fort Worth-based cocktail and wine bar located in the River District. Known for its relaxed atmosphere and thoughtfully crafted drinks, River’s offers a welcoming space for the community to gather year-round. During the holidays, the bar transforms into a festive Christmas Pop-Up experience. More information is available via River’s social channels.

