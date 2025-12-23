Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC Partners With Meals on Wheels West Los Angeles to Support Brentwood Seniors

Gordon Fraser Announces Partnership with Meals on Wheels West Los Angeles Meals on Wheels, West Los Angeles

Community partnership expands senior meal delivery and wellness services in Brentwood, Los Angeles

Seniors across Los Angeles are facing increasing health and financial challenges that make access to food, care, and human connection more difficult” — Gordon Fraser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC today announced a partnership with Meals on Wheels West Los Angeles , a nonprofit organization serving seniors and homebound individuals in the Brentwood community.The partnership will support Meals on Wheels West Los Angeles’ mission to deliver nutritious meals and provide regular wellness checks to seniors, helping them maintain independence, health, and quality of life. Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC will contribute through volunteer engagement, community awareness efforts, and organizational support.Meals on Wheels programs nationwide serve over 2 million seniors annually and deliver approximately 251 million meals across the United States each year, addressing both food insecurity and social isolation among older adults, Meals on Wheels America.The collaboration comes amid growing national concern around senior isolation. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023 Advisory on Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation, social disconnection is associated with increased risks of heart disease, dementia, depression, and premature mortality—comparable in impact to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.“Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an opportunity, and an obligation, to make the same investments in addressing social connection that we have made in addressing tobacco use, obesity, and the addiction crisis,” said Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General.“Meals on Wheels, West Los Angeles addresses this challenge head-on by delivering both nutrition and consistent human connection,” said Gordon Fraser, Founder of Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC. “We are proud to partner with an organization that directly improves the daily lives of seniors in our Los Angeles community.”Meals on Wheels, West Los Angeles has served the Brentwood West Los Angeles area for decades, addressing food insecurity and social isolation among older adults through consistent meal delivery and personal outreach.This partnership reflects Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC's ongoing commitment to responsible leadership and meaningful community involvement in Los Angeles.For more information on Gordon Fraser, please visit: https://www.gordonfraser.co or Instagram About Gordon FraserGordon Fraser is an entrepreneur and business leader with a track record of building and advising growth-oriented companies. As Founder of Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC, he focuses on strategic consulting, brand development, and community-focused initiatives that align business leadership with social impact. Fraser is actively involved in philanthropic efforts supporting wellness, aging populations, and community resilience.

