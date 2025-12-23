Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: December 23, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Hold Additional Public Information Meeting for Cross Bronx Expressway Five Bridges Project Project Team Available to Answer Questions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 6, at Bronx River Art Center on East Tremont Avenue Environmental Assessment Available Online Here New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that an additional public information meeting on the project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges along the Cross Bronx Expressway will be held at the Bronx River Art Center, on Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026. The open-house-style gathering will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will provide members of the community another opportunity to ask questions of the project team, gather information about the project and submit comments on the Draft Design Report/Environmental Assessment (DDR/EA). Project team members will be on hand to answer questions, and informational displays will be available for review throughout the meeting space.

“This safety project is focused on rehabilitating and replacing five bridges along the Cross Bronx Expressway,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “I urge members of the community who have questions or concerns about this project to come to this meeting and discuss them with members of our team – we are listening. By working together, we can achieve something special for the Bronx.”

The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to engage with the community at every stage of the project. It follows three previous public hearings NYSDOT hosted on the DDR/EA in early December.

The project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges on the Cross Bronx Expressway is necessary to enhance public safety and preserve a vital travel artery that serves approximately 150,000 vehicles each day. This project is not an expansion of the highway. The bridges, which are located between Boston Road and Rosedale Avenue, were constructed between 1947 and 1958, and do not meet modern design standards for safety. They have suffered significant deterioration and have reached the end of their service lives.

The DDR/EA considers three design alternatives that would make needed bridge and ramp improvements. Two of the alternatives would add a shared use path along the highway and one would also add a Greenway connection. None of the alternatives call for a traffic diversion structure, which was considered in some preliminary design alternatives but was later eliminated based on public feedback. The selection of a preferred alternative will be informed by public, agency and stakeholder input received on the DDR/EA and will be documented in the Final Design Report/Environmental Assessment.

Community members are encouraged to review the DDR/EA and provide comments at the upcoming meeting. Written comments may also be submitted via mail to the Cross Bronx Expressway Project Team, NYSDOT, 47-40 21st Street, Long Island City, New York, 11101 or by email at Rehab5CBEBridges@dot.ny.gov. Comments will be accepted until January 9, 2026, and will be made part of the project record.

The DDR/EA is available for review online at the project website and physical copies are available at the following local repositories: Bronx River Houses Community Center (NYCHA), 1619 E 174th Street, Bronx, NY 10472 Clason's Point Library (NYPL), 1215 Morrison Avenue, Bronx NY, 10472 Bronx Community Board 3 Office, 1426 Boston Road, Bronx NY, 10456 Bronx Community Board 6 Office, 1932 Arthur Avenue, Room 403-A, Bronx NY, 10456 Bronx Community Board 9 Office, 1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx NY, 10473 Bronx River Alliance Office, 1490 Sheridan Blvd, Bronx NY, 10459 The Office of Assembly Member Karines Reyes, R.N. – District 87, 1973 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 The Office of Assembly Member Chantel Jackson – District 79, 780 Concourse Village West Ground Fl., Bronx, NY 10451 The Office of Assembly Member Emerita Torres – District 85, 1231 Lafayette Ave, Suite L-620, Bronx, NY 10474

