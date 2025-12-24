modONE Expands National Footprint as Demand Grows for Frontline Safety Engagement

Growing demand for AI-enabled, real-time frontline engagement drives expansion across safety-critical sectors

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- modONE, a next-stage safety technology company, today announced continued national expansion, driven by growing demand from employers, brokers, and carriers seeking simpler, more effective ways to engage frontline workers in safety.With offices in Fernandina Beach and Minneapolis—and a Houston, TX location is opening in January 2026—modONE is scaling its operations to support organizations with distributed, frontline-heavy workforces across construction, logistics, manufacturing, and related industries. To date, the company has delivered more than 1,000,000 safety engagements via text, email, and QR-based interactions, reflecting strong adoption as customers move beyond traditional, portal-based safety programs.As safety leaders shift away from check-the-box compliance toward measurable engagement and execution, modONE is expanding to meet demand for tools that fit seamlessly into daily operations rather than adding administrative burden.modONE provides an app-free safety engagement platform that delivers training, reminders, comprehension checks, and digital sign-offs directly to frontline employees through familiar channels. Its flagship product, SafetyBot™, enables organizations to reach workers where work happens—on job sites, shop floors, and in vehicles—without requiring logins, downloads, or dedicated devices. The platform tracks participation and completion, giving leaders real-time visibility into engagement and emerging risk.“Distributed workforces need safety tools that actually fit the way work gets done,” said Ken Saitow, Co-Founder and Head of Product at modONE. “We built modONE to be simple, adaptable, and easy to deploy—so safety leaders can engage people consistently, without slowing down operations or relying on outdated portals.”“Most safety programs break down at the point of execution—reaching people consistently and proving what actually changed,” said David Nichols, Customer Success Lead at modONE. “As we expand, our focus is helping customers turn safety from a periodic requirement into an operating rhythm leaders can actually measure—without adding administrative lift.”Results & MomentumAs adoption has grown, modONE customers are seeing measurable engagement and early safety outcomes:• Scale: More than 1,000,000 safety engagements delivered via SMS, email, and QR codes• Engagement Quality: 90%+ weekly engagement at select customers, where weekly engagement is defined as the percentage of active workers who open or complete at least one safety interaction in a given week• Outcomes: At select customers, organizations report a 41% reduction in injury frequency and a 27% decrease in claims over measured periods, based on internal safety and claims dataThese results are helping employers reduce administrative overhead, identify risk earlier, and better connect safety activity to business outcomes.“modONE has allowed us to easily integrate our safety and HR communications across dozens of locations and multiple states,” said a Risk Manager at a multi-state organization. “Employee safety knowledge has measurably improved, and the visibility we now have into engagement has strengthened our position during insurance renewals. It’s become a tool we rely on daily.”What’s New at modONE• Expanded national footprint to support growing customer demand• Continued rollout of platform enhancements supporting smarter scheduling and engagement benchmarking• Surpassed 1,000,000 frontline safety engagements delivered• Increasing adoption across construction, logistics, and manufacturing sectorsAs modONE expands its footprint, the company remains focused on a single goal: helping organizations run safety programs that are practical, measurable, and built for the realities of frontline work.About modONEmodONE is an end-to-end, app-free safety engagement platform that delivers weekly micro-lessons, reminders, comprehension checks, and digital sign-offs to frontline employees via text, email, and QR codes—while giving leaders real-time visibility into participation, risk signals, and safety culture. At select customers, organizations report a 41% drop in injury frequency and a 27% decrease in costly indemnity claims, and modONE has delivered more than 1,000,000 safety engagements to date; results vary by organization and baseline conditions.Ready to see measurable safety results? Visit https://www.getmodone.com/ to start your free trial.Trademark Notice: modONEis a registered trademark and SafetyBot™ is a trademark of RiskWire, LLC.

