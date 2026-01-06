ATS Global Singapore and SORBA.ai Announce Channel Partnership to Accelerate Smart Digital Transformation

ATS Global + SORBA.ai

Global collaboration combines ATS Global’s deep industrial consulting and implementation expertise with SORBA.ai’s no-code industrial AI platform

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a leading no-code industrial AI software company, today announced a strategic partnership with ATS Global Singapore, the independent solution provider for smart digital transformation . Together, the companies will help manufacturers and industrial operators accelerate their digital maturity by combining ATS Global’s proven consulting, systems integration, and lifecycle services with SORBA.ai’s advanced machine learning and operational intelligence platform.With more than 35 years of experience and a presence in over 25 countries, ATS Global B.V. (HQ) supports over 4,000 customers worldwide across industries through a consultative, iterative approach focused on measurable business outcomes. ATS Global specializes in manufacturing operations management (MOM), manufacturing execution systems (MES), product lifecycle management (PLM), CAD/CAM and simulation, controls and robotics, IT/OT convergence, digital quality, data centers, cybersecurity, and smart supply chain initiatives.Through this partnership, ATS Global Singapore will integrate SORBA.ai into its digital transformation offerings to enable customers to rapidly deploy predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, process optimization, and AI-driven decision support using their existing operational data, without requiring data science expertise.“ATS Global has a long history of guiding industrial organizations through complex digital transformation initiatives with a focus on ROI and long-term value,” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer of SORBA.ai. “By partnering with ATS Global Singapore, we are extending our reach through a trusted global advisor that understands how to connect strategy, execution, and operations while helping customers operationalize AI at scale.”The partnership aligns closely with ATS Global’s six core business activities - software solutions, software development, projects, training, consulting, and service support - by embedding AI and machine learning into each phase of the transformation journey. SORBA.ai’s no-code platform complements ATS Global’s agile and lean methodology, enabling faster deployment, continuous improvement, and sustainable outcomes.“Industrial companies are under increasing pressure to digitize operations while delivering rapid, tangible business value,” said Deepak Brahmavar, Country Manager of ATS Global Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. “SORBA.ai enhances our ability to help customers move from data to action; unlocking insights from existing systems and enabling smarter, more autonomous operations.”By combining ATS Global’s global delivery model and domain expertise with SORBA.ai’s industrial AI technology, customers gain a future-ready solution that bridges IT and OT, improves operational performance, and supports continuous innovation.About ATS Global B.V. (Headquarters: Netherlands)ATS Global is an independent solution provider for smart factory automation and intelligent digital transformation solutions. Since 1986, ATS Global has helped organizations worldwide improve operational performance through consulting, software solutions, systems integration, training, and long-term service support. With expertise spanning MOM/MES, PLM, CAD/CAM, simulation, controls and robotics, IT/OT convergence, digital quality, cybersecurity, and smart supply chains, ATS Global serves over 4,000 customers with a strong local presence across more than 25 countries.Learn more at www.ats-global.com/ About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

