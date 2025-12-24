A Genesis Regenerative Christmas Story: Naples Specialist Leads 'Gift of Hope' Initiative for Local Families

Marc McCollaum, PA-C, Integrative Medicine Specialist and Genesis Regenerative Advisory Board Member. Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do.

Marc McCollaum, PA-C, Joins the Genesis Regenerative Medical Advisory Board and Opens Holiday Access Program

My goal in joining the Genesis Advisory Board is to advocate for technologies that prioritize safety and have shown promising clinical utility in my practice.” — Marc McCollaum, PA-C, Integrative Medicine Specialist

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, the Alternative Health & Healing Center in Naples Florida looks a little different. Marc McCollaum, PA-C, has traded his white coat for a Santa suit, bringing a festive spirit to the clinic. Following his appointment to the Genesis Regenerative Medical Advisory Board, McCollaum is marking the occasion by launching his "Gift of Hope" initiative.

The program is a community-focused effort designed to improve access to regenerative medicine during the holidays. By using his position on the board, McCollaum is working to ensure that families in his practice have increased support as they head into the new year.

A Mission Rooted in the Season

McCollaum, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants with 30 years of clinical experience, organized this effort to directly assist the families in his community. For him, the initiative is about offering support during a meaningful time of year.

"It is Christmas and there’s nothing we do more important than to give kids a real experience," McCollaum said.¹

Clinical Integration and Observation

The initiative coincides with McCollaum’s broader integration of the company's Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) into his practice. As a clinician who manages complex cases, McCollaum has focused on evaluating the utility of new innovations in a clinical setting.

"I’ve been absolutely impressed since the very first patient," McCollaum stated regarding his experience with the technology.¹ "RPA never disappoints."¹

Advancing Safety in Regenerative Medicine

McCollaum’s decision to join the Genesis Regenerative team follows seven years of utilizing various other regenerative approaches, including stem cell products and PRP. His move to the advisory board was driven by his interest in the specific composition of the RPA technology.

He points to the product's unique safety profile as a primary factor in his decision to adopt the protocol.

"When I first heard about this being the next generation in regenerative medicine, namely because there's no cellular DNA component, it obviously intrigued my interest," McCollaum said.¹ "We have not had any adverse reactions, only positive outcomes."¹

A Father’s Perspective

Beyond the holidays, McCollaum’s role on the advisory board signals a personal commitment to the field. Motivated by his own experiences as a father, McCollaum views his board seat as a platform for advocacy. By bridging the gap between clinical observation and product development, he aims to ensure that safety and accessibility remain central to the conversation surrounding regenerative medicine.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Marc McCollaum, PA-C

Marc McCollaum, PA-C, is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants with 30 years of experience in primary care and regenerative medicine. He currently practices at the Alternative Health & Healing Center in Naples, FL, specializing in endocrinology, bariatric medicine, and regenerative therapies. A dedicated leader in his field, McCollaum has served as President of the Florida Academy of Physician Assistants and currently chairs its Past Presidents Council.



https://mynapleschiropractor.com/

https://genesisregenerative.com/

