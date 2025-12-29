FGN Inc. Announces Agreement in Principle to Acquire the Fiber Gaming Network Platform

AZ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FGN Inc. has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the Fiber Gaming Network platform (FiberGamingNetwork.com) from WTFast USA Inc., with closing expected in Q2/2026.The acquisition strengthens FGN’s position in the U.S. esports market by bringing a nationally deployed gaming and simulation platform under direct ownership. Fiber Gaming Network already operates across hundreds of U.S. communities through broadband operator partnerships, creating immediate scale and distribution for FGN’s esports and skills development strategy.This transaction accelerates FGN’s vision to build a national, U.S.-focused esports and simulation gaming network that drives recurring revenue through broadband partnerships, competitive events, and workforce-aligned simulation experiences.Joint Venture OperationsUntil closing, FGN and Fiber Gaming Network will operate as a joint venture under the Fiber Gaming Network brand. Operations and Marketing transitioned to FGN.GG effective December 1, 2025, providing a unified national platform while maintaining uninterrupted service for existing and future partners.

