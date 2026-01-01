California Psychics Celebrates Over 2 Million Positive Testimonials as People Seek Spiritual Guidance for the New Year

With more than 93% positive reviews, this psychic network reflects on a year of meaningful guidance while helping people prepare for the fresh start ahead.

The psychics at CP are insightful and provide such an impact to me through this journey we call life.” — Anonymous on Trustpilot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Psychics is a premier online psychic service network that has been at the forefront of spiritual wellness and intuitive insight for decades. As people worldwide embrace the beginning of a new year, California Psychics announces a major trust milestone, surpassing over 2 million positive customer testimonials, with over 93% of all reviews reflecting positive feedback. This achievement underscores the deep emotional impact and reliability that customers have come to associate with the platform.A Milestone of Meaningful ExperiencesFor decades, individuals have turned to California Psychics during life-defining moments, whether they’re seeking clarity, reassurance, or deeper self-understanding. The overwhelmingly positive response to this platform highlights its potential for emotional connection and personal empowerment, as intuitive guidance continues to resonate as a meaningful tool for reflection and growth.One client on Trustpilot noted, “Questions…asked about the near future have turned out exactly [as] predicted.” They also shared that they found the service “helpful for easing nagging questions and putting your mind at ease.”A New Year for Alignment and IntentionThe start of a new year brings powerful energy. It offers a symbolic moment to reset, realign, and choose a new purpose. Whether they’re evaluating a relationship, career choice, life path, emotional blockage, or something else entirely, many people turn to spiritual resources to help them discover the way forward.Celebrating Trust with a New Year’s Thank YouIn appreciation of the millions of voices who have shared their positive experiences, and to celebrate the fresh start offered by 2026, California Psychics is launching a special New Year promotion to make spiritual guidance even more accessible.Promo Code: FRESHSTARTOffer: Free $5 CreditOffer Details:No purchase necessary. Enter promo code at check out screen. Offer ends 01/10/2026 at 11:59 PM PT.About California PsychicsFounded in 1995, California Psychics is one of the nation’s leading online psychic services, offering phone and chat readings with vetted psychic advisors. The platform connects users to expert psychic readers specializing in topics such as love, life, career, mediumship, and more. With over 30 years in business and 11+ million readings delivered, California Psychics has a long history of empowering individuals through insight, connection, and spiritual understanding.For more information about California Psychics, please visit https://www.californiapsychics.com/

