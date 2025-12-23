Rohde Brothers, Inc. Earns Platinum Recognition in ABC STEP Safety Awards!

Rohde Brothers ranks among the safest contractors in the nation with Platinum-level ABC STEP recognition

PLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohde Brothers, Inc. is proud to announce it has earned Platinum Level recognition in the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) STEP Safety Management System Awards, one of the construction industry’s most respected benchmarks for company safety performance.The Platinum Award is presented to companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to safety through ongoing training, proactive risk prevention, and a culture that prioritizes the well-being of every employee. This achievement puts Rohde Brothers among the top-performing contractors nationwide in safety excellence and demonstrates Rohde’s commitment to protecting its employees and fostering a culture of safety.“Safety isn’t just a requirement at Rohde. It is a core value that drives all of the decisions we make, everyday.” notes Vice President Craig Bahr. “Earning the Platinum STEP Award shows our dedication to the entire team, to protecting one another, while delivering work at the highest standard.”ABC’s STEP Safety Management System measures safety performance through evaluation of safety practices, company training programs, leading indicators, and company culture. Platinum-level organizations have incident rates that are well below the industry average.Rohde Brothers’ safety programs and culture include:• Continuous safety training and education, built on ABC STEP best practices• Active leadership engagement and accountability across jobsite operations• A mindset where everyone looks out for each otherAs Rohde Brothers, Inc. continues to grow and evolve, the safety of our employees and our jobsites remains a top priority.Let’s Build Something TogetherFor more information, visit www.rohdebros.com About Rohde BrothersRohde Brothers, Inc. is a family-owned, fourth-generation mechanical contractor, headquartered in Plymouth, WI. We assist our industrial, manufacturing and food processing clients with turnkey solutions. Built on decades of craftsmanship, our in-house engineering, fabrication, installation and service teams deliver high-quality work, while keeping safety at the forefront.

