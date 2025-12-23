Genius Tech Firm Blasts Off AfroTech Week, Merging Cyber Innovation with Entertainment

Our goal was simple: Create a space where people could build, vibe, collaborate, and belong. What emerged was bigger than an event—It was a statement.” — Daniel Imhansiemhonehi (Danny), Founder of Hacker Proof HQ.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where digital threats evolve by the second, the ultimate mission is to protect global citizens through cutting-edge technology and continual innovation—and the destination is Hacker Proof HQ.

Texas’ larger-than-life Expo, AfroTech Week, gave rise to 6PM in Houston, an official evening experience that quickly became one of the most talked-about events of the weekend. Hosted by Hacker Proof HQ, an organization preparing the leaders who will defend tomorrow’s digital frontier, the team literally pitched a stage, executed a live panel, and delivered a “State of the State Address” amidst the energy of hundreds of partygoers.

The gathering—featuring curated panels, DJs, creators, founders, and partners such as Culture FM, Thinking Forward VC, Agora Visas, and Nexo Africa—was intentionally designed to feel like a cross between a professional mixer and a cultural reunion.

“Our goal was simple: Create a space where people could build, vibe, collaborate, and belong. What emerged was bigger than an event—It was a statement.” said Daniel Imhansiemhonehi (Danny), Founder of Hacker Proof HQ.

6PM in Houston proved that:

• Culture is a catalyst for innovation.

• Representation in tech is no longer confined to traditional rooms.

• Community-driven events can spark real opportunity—without sacrificing authenticity.

With more than 600 attendees, the experience produced new friendships, partnerships, job connections, hiring leads, and content that continued circulating long after the lights went down.

“We didn’t just talk about opportunity—people felt it. That’s the future of tech spaces,” said Danny.

Following their success in Houston, Hacker Proof HQ expanded their event platform with:

• 2PM in ATL: A high-energy mixer connecting cybersecurity professionals, founders, creators, and innovators.

• The Connect: A curated cross-industry collaboration experience designed to break silos between creatives, technologists, investors, and ecosystem builders.

Together, these events further establish Hacker Proof HQ as a pioneer in culture-rooted tech experiences—spaces where professional growth, creativity, and community seamlessly merge.

Hacker Proof HQ’s partnerships, rooted in community impact, include collaborations with leading cultural, tech, and community organizations such as: Culture FM, Thinking Forward VC, Baddies in Tech, Nexo Africa, African-American Marketing Association, Techsgiving Inc., Community Cultivation Network, Foster, Tech Is the New Wave, and Kahlab.

As they continue to launch in major U.S. cities and expand into global markets, Hacker Proof HQ is actively seeking mission-aligned corporate and tech-adjacent partners to support expansion, reach, influence, and community impact. Their approach—infused with the mission to protect, prepare, and propel—is designed to help close the global cybersecurity skills gap by investing directly in the next generation of tech thinkers.

Programs Designed for Real Impact

Hacker Proof HQ offers multiple entry points for learners at all levels, including:

• CyberKids & CyberTeens Labs – Interactive STEM-based cybersecurity training for ages 8–17

• Future Defenders Boot Camps – Intensive hands-on cybersecurity and ethical hacking courses

• Cyber Career Accelerator – Certification prep, portfolio building, and career placement support

• Community Awareness Series – Public workshops on cyber hygiene, privacy, and online safety

Participants also gain access to competitive challenges, hackathons, innovation sprints, and real-world digital defense simulations.

As AI, automation, and emerging technologies reshape the global landscape, Hacker Proof HQ is committed to ensuring that new generations are not only digitally literate but digitally powerful.

“Hacker Proof HQ is about more than cybersecurity skills,” added Danny. “It’s about building confidence, sparking innovation, and giving young people the chance to step into the future as creat—not just consumers—of technology.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.