Crater Lake Spirits Announces Upcoming Canned Cocktail Line, Set for Release in Spring 2026

Crater Double Canned Cocktails

Canned Cocktails Made with Real Spirits and Real Intention

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crater Lake Spirits today announced the upcoming launch of its first canned cocktail line, scheduled for release in March 2026. The new ready-to-drink lineup expands the brand’s portfolio while staying rooted in the quality, balance, and craftsmanship that have defined Crater Lake Spirits for decades.The initial canned cocktail release will feature three approachable, flavor-forward offerings made with real spirits and carefully selected ingredients:Northwest Berry Sparkle – A refreshing vodka cocktail made with Crater Lake Vodka infused with northwest berry, complemented by citrus and light carbonation.Cran-Blood Orange – A crisp vodka-based cocktail blending tart cranberry with vibrant blood orange for a bright, balanced profile.Spicy Margarita – A classic margarita-style cocktail made with agave spirit infused with fresh peppers, delivering layered heat and citrus-driven balance.Developed to meet growing consumer demand for premium ready-to-drink options, the canned cocktail line is designed to offer convenience without sacrificing flavor or integrity. Each cocktail reflects a spirit-forward approach, focusing on drinkability, balance, and consistency across every can.Founded in Bend, Oregon in 1996, Crater Lake Spirits is known as America’s first handcrafted vodka and gin distillery. The brand has built its reputation on quality ingredients, small-batch production, and a hands-on approach to distilling that spans vodka, gin, whiskey, and specialty spirits. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, Crater Lake Spirits continues to innovate while honoring its legacy as a pioneer in the American craft spirits movement.Additional details regarding packaging, distribution, and availability will be announced closer to the Spring 2026 release.For updates and more information, visit craterlakespirits.com or follow @craterlakespirits on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.