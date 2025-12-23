Commissioner Miller Celebrates Passage of Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

Commissioner Miller oversees the nation's top USDA Healthy School Meals Incentives program in Texas and is a longtime champion of health and nutrition improvements in Texas schools as the pioneer of Texas's Farm Fresh Initiative. The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller following the passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025:

"Make America Healthy Again is about a whole lot more than just fixing the meals served on our children’s school lunch trays. This movement is also about correcting the bad assumptions that have driven federal nutrition policy for far too long. Since the Obama administration's school nutrition mandates rolled out in 2010, our children have been pushed into diet models that have missed the mark. Whole milk, natural fats, and real, traditionally produced foods were run out of schools, while sugar-heavy, ultra-processed junk quietly moved in.

That’s why I’m proud to champion the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, and I thank U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, a physician, for getting this vital bill passed. This bill will update school lunch rules to let schools offer whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, and lactose-free milk options so every child can get the nutrition they need.

The science is clear, and it's past time our policies caught up. Leading doctors and nutrition experts agree that excessive sugar, processed ingredients, and chemical additives are major drivers of chronic disease, not honest, nutrient-dense foods raised by American farmers and ranchers. And let me be clear, kids with lactose intolerance have always deserved equal access to calcium and essential nutrients, too. One size fits all, Washington D.C. bureaucrat-driven food rules simply do not work for America’s kids, and this law is a win for both our kids and American agriculture.”