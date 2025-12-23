Governor Abbott Touts Texas Fueling The Nuclear Renaissance, Booming Energy Sector

TEXAS, December 23 - December 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas' booming energy industry as the nation's leader in energy production, powering America's economy and leading the nation in investment in the advanced nuclear energy industry.

"This year Texas took a magnificent step in becoming the headquarters of the American Nuclear Renaissance," said Governor Abbott. "By solidifying our great state as a prairie for nuclear energy to thrive, Texas' energy ecosystem is stronger than ever before. Texas is investing in the future of the world's energy sector and protecting the petroleum industry, the lifeblood of the state's economy, to power our state for generations to come."

2025 Highlights From Texas' Energy Sector:

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law key legislation to protect Texas’ oil and gas industry and promote economic growth across West Texas, including Senate Bill 494, Senate Bill 529, Senate Bill 1806, House Bill 48, and the Beacon Budget Appropriation.

"Today is a defining moment for the Permian Basin, the future of this region, and the future of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "We are bringing the full weight of the law to crack down on oil theft in the Permian Basin to protect the critical role energy development plays in fueling our economy. I'm also signing an item to fund an historic $123 million investment in The Beacon, a pivotal economic development project for Midland-Odessa."

Senate Bill 494 (Sparks/Landgraf) establishes a petroleum product theft task force.

Senate Bill 529 (Sparks/Craddick) alters the tax code for the City of Midland to divert certain collected tax revenue for economic development projects.

Senate Bill 1806 (Sparks/Craddick) provides the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with additional tools to combat oil and gas theft.

House Bill 48 (Darby/Sparks) creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within DPS to protect oilfield assets, support the energy industry, safeguard economic stability, and enhance public safety.

Beacon Budget Appropriation was appropriated by the Texas Legislature to the Texas Facilities Commission to support Beacon Healthcare in extending healthcare, research, residential, and retails spaces in the region.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the Texas Legislature for passing House Bill 14, which revolutionized Texas’ growing nuclear industry and will lead a nuclear power renaissance in the United States.



“Texas is the energy capital of the world, and this legislation will position Texas at the forefront of America's nuclear renaissance,” said Governor Abbott. “By creating the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office and investing $350 million—the largest national commitment—we will jumpstart next-generation nuclear development and deployment. This initiative will also strengthen Texas’ nuclear manufacturing capacity, rebuild a domestic fuel cycle supply chain, and train the future nuclear workforce. I look forward to signing it into law.”

House Bill 14 (Harris/Schwertner) establishes the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office to, among other objectives, lead the transition to a balanced energy future by advancing innovative nuclear energy generation technologies while delivering safe, reliable, and clean energy solutions that address the state's growing demand.

In September, Governor Greg Abbott named Jarred Shaffer as Director of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office (TANEO). TANEO is providing strategic leadership to support advanced nuclear project development within Texas and administering the $350 million Texas Advanced Nuclear Development Fund to incentivize the development of the nuclear energy industry in Texas.

"The State of Texas continues to build the world's most robust and diverse energy sector," said Governor Abbott. "TANEO and the Texas Advanced Nuclear Development Fund will increase Texas' investment in an all-of-the-above energy approach to solidify Texas as the world's energy hub. Jarred Shaffer's expertise on energy issues makes him the best fit to streamline the nuclear regulatory environment and direct investments to spur a flourishing and competitive nuclear power industry in the Lone Star State. Texas will lead the nuclear renaissance."

As TANEO begins its work, it is publishing a Request for Information (RFI) from the public and interested stakeholders in the areas of TANEO’s advanced nuclear energy strategic plan development, permitting feedback, regulatory study, and grant application review.



Those interested in responding to this RFI, submit the completed RFI and attachments, if applicable, to taneo@gov.texas.gov with the subject line “Request for Information Form_LAST NAME”.

In October. Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks on Texas leading the nuclear renaissance in America and received the "Atomic Texan Award" at the 2025 Texas Nuclear Summit.

"As the Texas economy continues to grow, the lifeblood of every business increasingly depends upon affordable, reliable power," said Governor Abbott. "To power our future, Texas must be the epicenter for nuclear power generation. Altogether, we have amassed the resources, infrastructure, and the strategy to be able to advance the nuclear renaissance here in the state of Texas."

This year, Texas launched the Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) to provide grants and loans to finance the construction, maintenance, and modernization of electric facilities in Texas.

Governor Abbott announced six significant TxEF investments into the energy industry for the following projects: