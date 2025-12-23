DXD Capital Sells Class A, Multistory Self Storage Facility in Summerlin South, Las Vegas, NV

Located at 9560 W Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 103,000 SF, 3-story facility comprises 1,130 climate-controlled self-storage units.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital is pleased to announce the sale of a Class A self storage facility located in the high-growth Summerlin South submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The 103,000 SF, three-story facility comprises 1,130 secure, climate-controlled self storage units and was sold in an off-market transaction with Buchanan Street Partners Situated at 9560 W Flamingo Road, the property was initially developed in 2023 and was approximately 90% occupied at the time of sale, reflecting strong underlying demand in one of the fastest-growing, highest-income trade areas in the Las Vegas Valley.The buyer plans to rebrand the property and will continue third-party management through Westport Properties, Inc., operating as US Storage Centers, a national operator with a significant presence in the Las Vegas market.“This project was one of our earlier self-storage developments and performed exceptionally well,” said Cameron Paktinat , Managing Director of Development. “which made the timing and outcome of this sale especially meaningful.”The sale aligns with DXD Capital’s continued focus on optimizing its portfolio while maintaining a strategic presence in key self storage markets. The firm’s ability to identify underserved trade areas, deliver institutional-quality facilities, and position assets for long-term performance has been central to its success. This transaction reflects DXD’s proven approach to creating value across market cycles and executing timely exits that maximize risk-adjusted returns for its partners.“Buchanan was a great partner throughout the process, and it was particularly rewarding to come full circle on this transaction with Feerooz and the Buchanan team.” Paktinat continues, “Feerooz and I started our self-storage careers together, so completing a high-quality deal like this felt both professionally and personally significant.”About DXD CapitalAbout DXD Capital DXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm solely focused on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 35 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. Leveraging proprietary analytics and deep market expertise, DXD Capital identifies and executes unique self storage investments designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for its partners.

