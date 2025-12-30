Windrose long-range EV truck Completes ISO 15118-20 based MCS Charging Test at Kempower Headquarters in Finland

Windrose EV truck at Kempower Headquarters in Finland Windrose ramps up production for global markets Windrose has now deployed on 5 continents

LAHTI, FINLAND, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windrose Global E700 Truck has successfully completed an MCS (Megawatt Charging System) charging test based on ISO 15118-20, including TLS functionality, at Kempower’s headquarters in Lahti, Finland.By validating next-generation MCS communication in a European test environment, Windrose takes a further step toward aligning its Chinese-developed electric heavy-duty trucks with global charging standards and intelligent charging infrastructure ecosystems.In addition to this MCS milestone, Windrose has already carried out extensive CCS1 and CCS2 charging interoperability testing across multiple regions, including the United States, Sweden, Finland and Australia, demonstrating the company’s ability to operate reliably with diverse charging infrastructures worldwide.This achievement underscores the close cooperation between Windrose and Kempower, and demonstrates the readiness of Windrose’s electric trucks to integrate with high-power, interoperable, and smart charging solutions for heavy-duty applications.Windrose will continue with the next phase of testing and further deepen its cooperation with Kempower as part of its global expansion strategy,Windrose is also the first EV truck to be homologated in China, United States, and Europe. With its 670km of fully-loaded range at 49 tons, and 500km at 64 tons with double trailers, Windrose sets itself apart from competitors by providing a globally available platform across its footprint of 5 continents and 24 countries.---Windrosen pitkän toimintamatkan sähkökuorma-auto suoritti onnistuneesti ISO 15118-20 -pohjaisen MCS-lataustestin Kempowerin pääkonttorissa SuomessaWindrose Global E700 -sähkökuorma-auto on suorittanut onnistuneesti ISO 15118-20 -standardiin perustuvan MCS-lataustestin (Megawatt Charging System), mukaan lukien TLS-toiminnallisuudet, Kempowerin pääkonttorissa Lahdessa, Suomessa.Vahvistamalla seuraavan sukupolven MCS-viestinnän eurooppalaisessa testiympäristössä Windrose ottaa jälleen yhden askeleen kohti Kiinassa kehitettyjen sähköisten raskaan kaluston ajoneuvojensa yhteensovittamista globaalien latausstandardien ja älykkäiden latausinfrastruktuurien ekosysteemien kanssa.Tämän MCS-virstanpylvään lisäksi Windrose on jo toteuttanut laajamittaisia CCS1- ja CCS2-latauksen yhteentoimivuustestejä useilla alueilla, mukaan lukien Yhdysvallat, Ruotsi, Suomi ja Australia. Tämä osoittaa yhtiön kyvyn toimia luotettavasti erilaisten latausinfrastruktuurien kanssa maailmanlaajuisesti.Tämä saavutus korostaa Windrosen ja Kempowerin välistä tiivistä yhteistyötä ja osoittaa Windrosen sähkökuorma-autojen valmiuden integroitua korkean tehon, yhteentoimiviin ja älykkäisiin latausratkaisuihin raskaan liikenteen sovelluksissa.Windrose jatkaa testauksen seuraavaan vaiheeseen ja syventää edelleen yhteistyötään Kempowerin kanssa osana yhtiön globaalia laajentumisstrategiaa.Windrose on myös ensimmäinen sähkökuorma-auto, joka on homologoitu Kiinassa, Yhdysvalloissa ja Euroopassa. Täydellä 49 tonnin kokonaismassalla ajoneuvon toimintamatka on 670 km, ja 64 tonnin kokonaismassalla kaksoisperävaunuyhdistelmällä 500 km. Windrose erottuu kilpailijoistaan tarjoamalla globaalisti saatavilla olevan ajoneuvoalustan, joka kattaa viisi maanosaa ja 24 maata.

