The Orthopedic Clinic Welcomes Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Wassi Shaikh to Its Growing Provider Team

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Clinic is proud to announce that Dr. Wassi Shaikh, a double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain physician, has joined its team. Dr. Shaikh will see patients at the clinic’s Daytona Beach, Port Orange, and Palm Coast locations, providing advanced care for chronic pain conditions.

𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜:

"𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑫𝒓. 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒌𝒉 𝒕𝒐 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑶𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄 𝑪𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒄. 𝑯𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆-𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒆𝒏𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒇 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒙 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔."

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐫. 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐡

Dr. Shaikh specializes in the treatment of chronic pain affecting the spine, peripheral joints, nerves, muscles, and other complex pain syndromes. He is trained in interventional pain procedures, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and medical management, utilizing the latest research to provide individualized care. He has particular expertise in chronic pain of the spine, sacroiliac joint, and knee and shoulder joints.

Dr. Shaikh completed his undergraduate studies at Wayne State University, where he was a presidential scholar, and earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, cofounding the S.T.E.P program to help medical students prepare for advanced exams.

He completed his anesthesiology residency and interventional pain fellowship at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. He is board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine by the American Board of Anesthesia.

Throughout his career, Dr. Shaikh has published clinical and basic science research, received national honors including FAER Scholar recognition from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and presented research at national meetings.

𝐀𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧:

• Spine: Epidural steroid injections, facet joint injections, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, minimally invasive lumbar decompression, basivertebral nerve ablation, kyphoplasty

• Peripheral Joints: Intra-articular steroid injections, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, peripheral nerve stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation

• Sacroiliac Joint: Injections and sacroiliac joint fusion

• Peripheral Nerves: Nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, peripheral nerve stimulation

• Complex Pain Syndromes: CRPS, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, fibromyalgia, cancer pain, chronic opioid use disorder

• Musculoskeletal: Trigger point and bursa injections

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜

The Orthopedic Clinic has been serving Volusia and Flagler counties for more than 50 years, delivering comprehensive orthopedic, sports medicine, and pain management care. With a patient-first approach, the clinic is committed to helping individuals achieve mobility, recovery, and improved quality of life.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬:

For further information on The Orthopedic Clinic or to be seen, please visit https://orthotoc.com/ or call (386) 255-4596.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at hcrawford@orthotoc.com or (386) 226-1329.

