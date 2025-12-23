Influential Women Spotlights Geri Evans: Beauty & Wellness Consultant Transforming the Industry

EAST ATLANTIC BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Brands and Professionals to Thrive Through Strategic Growth, Purpose-Driven Coaching, and Elevated Client ExperiencesGeri Evans, an accomplished Aesthetics Business Consultant and Life Coach, is setting a new standard for success in the beauty and wellness industry. With over two decades of proven expertise, Geri passionately represents a diverse portfolio of innovative brands, including Pro-XO Exosomes, Juvasonic, Althaea Skincare, CARA multi-modality device, Velez Skintech, ProPatchPlus, and Meadow and Bark. Her unique combination of product knowledge, strategic business development, and personalized coaching empowers aesthetic practices to excel in today’s competitive landscape.Armed with a Degree in Communications from SUNY Oneonta, Geri has built a stellar career in senior roles at leading skincare and wellness companies such as Valmont, Natura Bissé, and Darphin. This extensive experience has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of both the clinical and commercial aspects of aesthetics, allowing her to expertly guide clients in selecting the right products, crafting growth strategies, and enhancing the overall client experience.Based in Long Beach, New York, Geri continues to evolve her offerings through Geri Evans ABC, where she seamlessly integrates aesthetics consulting with life coaching. Her mission is to support the personal and professional growth of her clients while expanding brand reach, nurturing client relationships, and delivering impactful sales strategies across diverse markets. Known for her high energy, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Geri employs a consultative approach that empowers professionals to elevate their services, enhance client outcomes, and drive sustainable business growth.Geri’s journey into the skincare industry was serendipitous. Originally aspiring to be a news reporter, a chance job application led her into the world of skincare—a pivot she has never regretted. What began as mere curiosity quickly transformed into a lifelong passion. Geri’s trajectory shifted from corporate sales to launching her own business as an aesthetic consultant and certified life coach. This new chapter was ignited during a period of profound personal loss, an experience that fuels her dedication to helping others flourish. She attributes her success, she attributes to resilience, strong relationships, and a genuine love for her work.Reflecting on her career, Geri recalls the best advice she’s ever received: “Stay curious, ask questions. Be on time!” These principles have guided her through every stage of her professional journey. For young women entering the industry, she emphasizes the importance of listening more to learn more and not being afraid to ask for help. “This field is built on connection, and no one succeeds alone,” Geri notes. Resilience has been non-negotiable in her own journey—through personal losses and professional pivots, she has learned to keep moving forward even when the path feels uncertain. She also stresses that authenticity and integrity are key; showing up as your full self builds lasting trust and meaningful relationships, both in business and in life.Currently, Geri sees both challenges and opportunities in building a strong digital presence. While she has always excelled in face-to-face sales and relationship-building, translating that success into an impactful online brand has been a learning curve. To address this, she has invested in professional photos and is preparing to launch a dedicated Instagram page to showcase her work and client transformations. She is also developing a website to create a more cohesive brand experience. With the guidance of a younger mentor who understands the digital landscape, Geri has even leveraged AI tools to uncover new growth opportunities, including collaborations with local spas. She finds it exciting to see how technology, when used strategically, can open doors and elevate her business to new heights.At the core of Geri’s work and personal philosophy are the values of integrity, connection, and continuous learning through life experiences. She believes in conducting business the right way, even if it takes longer, and views genuine relationships as the cornerstone of meaningful success. Geri’s unconventional path has taught her to embrace challenges and learn from each experience, enabling her to grow both personally and professionally while remaining authentic and dedicated to her mission.Partnering with Geri Evans means choosing growth, confidence, and lasting success for your team. Whether she is introducing a groundbreaking skincare line or coaching practice owners on scaling their business, her mission is clear: to help aesthetic professionals thrive. With Geri’s commitment, your business can achieve its breakthrough moment.Learn More about Geri Evans:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/geri-evans or through her website, https://www.gerievans.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

