Rising Country Star Samantha Rae Sets Stage for Highly Anticipated Second Album

Samantha Rae commands the stage with raw emotion and rhythmic fire — a rising voice in modern country. Samantha Rae and Jay DellIsola celebrate their Boston Music Award win — a milestone moment for their creative partnership. A vintage‑inspired emblem that captures Samantha Rae’s artistry and evolving legacy.

From New England roots to national stages, Samantha Rae’s journey hits its next milestone blending heartfelt storytelling with bold new sounds.

Samantha Rae is set to make waves once again with the announcement of her highly anticipated second album” — Gunner Harvey Music Group

KINGSTON, NH, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off her Boston Music Award win for Country Artist of the Year , Samantha Rae is set to make waves once again with the announcement of her highly anticipated second album, arriving Summer 2026. Building on the success of her debut record The High Road , which has surpassed half a million streams, Rae continues to carve her place in the Americana and Modern Country landscape with authenticity and fire. Every track on the upcoming project has been co‑written by Samantha herself and her longtime creative partner Jay DellIsola, underscoring the duo’s signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and artistic vision. The album will fuse the energy of new Nashville collaborators with the intimacy of Rae’s self‑produced sessions in her own home studio, while featuring many of the same trusted Nashville session musicians who helped shape The High Road. With accolades, streaming success, and a growing national profile, Samantha Rae’s sophomore release promises to be a defining chapter in her rising career.Check out more about Samantha Rae at: https://www.samantharae.com and find her on social at:

Samantha Rae performs at The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville CT

