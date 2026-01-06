Harvard-Trained Lifestyle Medicine Expert Introduces a Groundbreaking Wellness Model for Freedom and Fulfillment

Dr. Rob Douk releases “The Art and Science of Well-Being: Unlocking the 9 Dimensions for Freedom in Mind, Body, and Spirit” with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Art and Science of Well-Being: Unlocking the 9 Dimensions for Freedom in Mind, Body, and Spirit” by Dr. Rob Douk is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In this new work, Dr. Rob Douk invites readers to reimagine wellness as more than a collection of hacks and habits. His framework seeks a holistic integration of mind, body, and spirit. Combining decades of clinical experience and personal transformation, Dr. Douk introduces neurobiotheology, a groundbreaking field he founded that explores the intersection of science and spiritual understanding in promoting human flourishing.“The Art and Science of Well-Being” outlines nine essential dimensions—intellectual, creative, financial, occupational, physical, environmental, spiritual, emotional, and social—each contributing to a comprehensive model of well-being. Through the lens of cutting-edge science, including neuroplasticity, epigenetics, and emotional regulation, Dr. Douk offers readers a clear path to reclaiming wholeness.In this timely guide to finding lasting vitality and freedom, Dr. Douk shares his journey from surviving the trauma of Cambodia’s killing fields to building and selling a nationwide behavioral health company for nine figures. Despite outward success, he found himself physically depleted and spiritually disconnected, which led to the development of the Well Method—a five-step process that moves people from knowledge to freedom.“Something is missing in this pursuit of happiness that focuses on body and mind,” Dr. Douk said. “It’s not enough to hope you can find some magic key to living longer, and better, and more abundantly. In this book, I examine the compelling principles of science that make change possible, moving beyond wellness to show what it takes to find true well-being.”Whether you are facing burnout, health challenges, or a crisis of meaning, this book can help you regulate your nervous system, reconnect with your purpose, and live a more fulfilling life. Readers are also invited to join The Well Club , a global community founded by Dr. Douk, where this vital work continues through coaching, connection, and collective growth.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDr. Rob Douk, PsyD, MBA, BCBA-D, is a pioneering psychologist, Harvard-trained lifestyle medicine professional, entrepreneur, and founder of The Well Club. After escaping Cambodia’s killing fields as an infant, he built and sold a nationwide behavioral health company and became a leading voice in health. He established the field of neurobiotheology — the study of the mind, body, and spirit.Known for integrating cutting-edge science with profound insights about human connection, Dr. Douk helps business leaders and wellness seekers live with greater purpose and impact. He is a Forbes Books author of “The Fearless Socialpreneur,” a #1 best seller.Dr. Douk coaches executives, speaks internationally on holistic well-being, and leads The Well Club’s global community. He lives in Hawaii with his wife and their three children.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

