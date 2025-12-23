Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Rockland County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Bravo Nondo, who died on December 18, 2025 following a motor vehicle incident involving an off-duty New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer in Nanuet, Rockland County.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. on December 18, an off-duty NYPD officer driving in his personal car was merging onto the New York State Thruway southbound at Exit 14 and fatally struck Mr. Nondo, who had gotten out of a stopped car. Mr. Nondo was pronounced dead at the scene. The off-duty officer was treated at a local hospital but had no significant physical injuries.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.