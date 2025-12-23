Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Erie County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Paul Alvarez, who died on December 18, 2025 following a motor vehicle incident involving an off-duty Cheektowaga Police Department (CPD) officer in West Seneca, Erie County.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on December 18, an off-duty CPD officer was driving west on Clinton Street in West Seneca when the officer fatally struck Mr. Alvarez, a pedestrian. Mr. Alvarez was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.