When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared pecans and wheat
- Company Name:
- Silvestri Sweet, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Silvestri Sweets Inc. of Geneva, IL is expanding its voluntarily recalling its 5-ounce bags of Choceur branded Holiday Barks because they may contain undeclared allergens.
Choceur branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Choceur branded Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain undeclared wheat. People who have allergies to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled items were distributed nationwide through Aldi grocery stores.
This expansion includes additional lot numbers and “best by” dates not covered in the original recall.
Cookie Butter Holiday Bark is packed in 5 oz. Choceur branded stand up pouch bags:
- Lot #: 28525 – Best By 05/2026
- Lot #: 29925 – Best By 05/2026
- Lot #: 30625 – Best By 06/2026
Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark is packed in 5 oz. Choceur branded stand up pouch bags:
- Lot #: 28525 – Best By 08/2026
- Lot #: 29925 – Best By 08/2026
- Lot #: 30625 – Best By 09/2026
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The expanded recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark had been packaged in Cookie Butter Holiday Bark packages resulting in undeclared pecan. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to discard the product.
Consumers with questions may contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 – M-F 8:30am – 4:30pm CST or via email at customerservice@carousel-candies.com.
Link to Initial Press Release