When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared pecans and wheat Company Name: Silvestri Sweet, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Silvestri Sweets Inc. of Geneva, IL is expanding its voluntarily recalling its 5-ounce bags of Choceur branded Holiday Barks because they may contain undeclared allergens.

Choceur branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Choceur branded Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain undeclared wheat. People who have allergies to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled items were distributed nationwide through Aldi grocery stores.

This expansion includes additional lot numbers and “best by” dates not covered in the original recall.

Cookie Butter Holiday Bark is packed in 5 oz. Choceur branded stand up pouch bags:

Lot #: 28525 – Best By 05/2026

Lot #: 29925 – Best By 05/2026

Lot #: 30625 – Best By 06/2026

Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark is packed in 5 oz. Choceur branded stand up pouch bags:

Lot #: 28525 – Best By 08/2026

Lot #: 29925 – Best By 08/2026

Lot #: 30625 – Best By 09/2026

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The expanded recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark had been packaged in Cookie Butter Holiday Bark packages resulting in undeclared pecan. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to discard the product.

Consumers with questions may contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 – M-F 8:30am – 4:30pm CST or via email at customerservice@carousel-candies.com.

Link to Initial Press Release