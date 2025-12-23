Jessica Cuningham Recognized by Influential Women for Leading the Charge in Security

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Cuningham is recognized for her achievements and contributions as a Security Manager. With over five years of dedicated service in her role, she has proven to be a vital force in advancing operational security within the defense and space industry.Having steadily advanced through roles in industrial and personnel security, Jessica’s career is marked by her unwavering integrity, operational discipline, and a profound understanding of the unique security requirements in the aerospace sector. As Security Manager, she plays a crucial role in ensuring the secure delivery of innovative technologies.A graduate of Colorado State University, Jessica holds a Degree in Sociology with a concentration in Criminal Justice and a minor in Legal Studies. Her academic journey included active participation in the Criminal Justice Club, where she developed a passion for security and advocacy. Jessica began her career as an investigator, gaining valuable experience in government contract work and investigations with organizations such as KeyPoint Government Solutions and the Colorado Public Defender’s Office. This foundation has equipped her with essential skills in discretion, critical thinking, and meticulous attention to detail.Jessica attributes her professional success to discipline, resilience, and a commitment to empowering her team. She believes in leading by example, maintaining focus through challenges, and fostering an inclusive environment where every team member is encouraged to contribute their best work.The most valuable career advice she has ever received? “Focus on being valuable, not just busy.” This guidance reminded her that true impact outweighs mere activity—and that intentional, meaningful work always rises above the noise. To aspiring young women entering the industry, Jessica offers this empowering counsel: “Take up space. Be confident, trust your expertise, and don’t be afraid to bring your perspective to the table—it’s both valuable and necessary.”Guided by core values of integrity, consistency, accountability, and a people-first approach, Jessica fosters a culture of support and empowerment within her team. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she is dedicated to giving back to the community, volunteering with Longmont United Hospital, and supporting youth empowerment through Girls on the Run.In her personal time, Jessica enjoys staying active and is passionate about mentoring the next generation of security and aerospace professionals. With a focus on leadership and community engagement, Jessica Cuningham is making significant strides in the security industry, and her journey is just beginning.Learn More about Jessica Cuningham:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jessica-cuningham Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.