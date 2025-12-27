‘LOVE JAPAN PROJECT vol.4’ — Showcasing Japan’s Sustainable Craftsmanship from Brooklyn to the World

November 3 – December 30, 2025 | J+B Showroom / Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The collaborative exhibition LOVE JAPAN PROJECT vol.4, originating from Brooklyn, New York, is being held from November 3 to December 30, 2025 at Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (BBFL) and the J+B Showroom.This project aims to introduce exceptional craftsmanship and sustainable lifestyle products from across Japan to the U.S. market, fostering new value creation and expanding global opportunities for Japanese brands.Connecting Japanese Makers With New Audiences Around the WorldSince its establishment in 2015, Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo has served as a platform for companies, artists, and designers who embrace four core concepts:local production and community roots, quality over quantity, sustainability for the planet and future generations, and mutual support through collaboration.LOVE JAPAN PROJECT builds upon these values by introducing outstanding Japanese products to U.S. consumers and creators, offering both brand exposure and opportunities for test marketing within the American market.(Please note: Direct sales are not conducted at the exhibition.)Featured Participating Brands (Selected)CHAT MARCHE / SHOEI JAPAN Co., Ltd.A shoe brand inspired by the graceful and charming qualities of cats. Made from soft genuine leather with lightweight sneaker-like soles, the shoes offer comfort suitable for both work and leisure. The simple and elegant design caters to the tastes of sophisticated women.Candle by LealeaponoA candle brand inspired by the sea and nature. Each piece incorporates seashells, driftwood, sea glass, and other materials collected through beach cleanup activities, expressing the quiet beauty and calming presence of nature. Exhibited works include washi-paper candle holders that cast soft shadows and the playful floating “Yo-Yo Candle.”MEKULERU / Double CreateA peel-off gel nail base film created for busy women who wish to preserve their personal style. The product enables gel nails to be removed without filing or damaging the nails, producing no dust and saving time. Combining 11 years of factory expertise with beauty industry knowledge, MEKULERU supports women who never want to give up “being themselves.”BONE-BONE FISH SOAP / ACB KoboA one-of-a-kind artisanal soap featuring a “bone-shaped core” modeled after fish bones. This innovative structure prevents handmade soap from dissolving too quickly and keeps its shape beautifully until the end. Inspired by the fish living in the waters of Iki Island, the soap brings elements of the island’s nature and playful design into everyday life.Exhibition ScheduleExhibition Period: November 3 – December 30, 2025Location300 7th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11215TEL: 347-987-3217Open daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PMAbout LOVE JAPAN PROJECTLOVE JAPAN PROJECT is dedicated to promoting sustainable values rooted in Japanese culture and the craftsmanship of local regions. The project aims to share “a Japanese lifestyle that is gentle on the earth and future generations” with the world, beginning from Brooklyn.ContactLOVE JAPAN PROJECTBrooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo × Daily Information NYEmail: bbflfamilymember@gmail.com

