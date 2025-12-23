Kaneka Ubiquinol® Unveils Redesigned Website in Partnership with Fruition

The redesigned Ubiquinol.org delivers science-backed content on heart health, cellular energy, and wellness to health-conscious consumers of all ages.

DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fruition is pleased to announce the launch of a completely redesigned website for Kaneka Ubiquinol Ubiquinol.org, the leading educational resource for the active antioxidant form of CoQ10. The new, accessible digital platform features an updated brand, improved user experience, and messaging designed to resonate with health-conscious individuals across a broader age spectrum.The redesign addresses the evolving needs of consumers seeking science-backed information about healthy aging, cellular energy, and nutritional supplementation. With enhanced mobile functionality and intuitive navigation, the new site makes it easier for visitors — from young adults focused on preventive wellness to older adults managing their health — to access credible, research-driven content about ubiquinol.Whether users are discovering ubiquinol for the first time, researching its benefits for specific health goals, or seeking guidance on supplementation, the modernized platform delivers a seamless experience across all devices. The updated design reflects a contemporary aesthetic while maintaining the site's commitment to providing trustworthy, evidence-backed health information."We built the new Ubiquinol.org site architecture around how people actually search for supplement information today—whether that's quick mobile lookups during a pharmacy visit or deep-dive research sessions on desktop," said Sallie Wright Serene, VP of Delivery at Fruition. "The enhanced user experience and mobile optimization ensure that whether you're in your twenties exploring proactive wellness or in your seventies managing heart health, you'll find the information you need in a format that works for you."The redesigned site represents Kaneka Ubiquinol’s dedication to making quality health education accessible to diverse audiences navigating their wellness journeys. Visit Ubiquinol.org to explore the new features and discover science-backed information tailored to your health goals.About Fruition: Founded in 2003, Fruition is a woman-owned digital agency. With a team of more than 45 full-time professionals, Fruition specializes in website design and development, user experience optimization, digital marketing, and advanced technical services. The agency has built a reputation for delivering innovative digital solutions that drive meaningful results for Healthcare Organizations. For more information about Fruition, visit fruition.net

