FSBO Partners with Lexington Capital Holdings to Expand Funding Options at Small Business Credit Survival Boot Camp®

Partnership graphic for FSBO and Lexington Capital Holdings Photo of Sandy (S.E.) Day Logo of Small Business Credit Minute w/ S.E. Day

Helping small business owners access traditional and alternative financing options while attending the Small Business Credit Survival Boot Camp®

We are seeking additional partners including local banks/credit unions and Net 30 companies to provide SBOs the financial platforms they need to grow and scale!” — Sandy Day, MSL PA CFEI®

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Small Business Only, LLC (FSBO) today announced a new partnership with Lexington Capital Holdings to help small business owners access traditional and alternative financing options while attending the Small Business Credit Survival Boot Camp, FSBO’s immersive training experience designed to help entrepreneurs become fundable, creditworthy, and bankable.This partnership supports FSBO’s mission to deliver practical, step-by-step education and credible financial pathways for business owners searching for how to get business credit and how to build or start business credit . It is not just theory, but real execution.“Incredible products for Incredible People” is the standard Lexington Capital Holdings brings to the partnership, aligned with FSBO’s commitment to providing top-tier financial platforms and trusted pathways that make the Boot Camp a next-level experience for small business owners.“Small business owners don’t just need motivation, they need access and strategy,” said Sandy (S.E.) Day, Founder of FSBOand creator of the Small Business Credit Survival Boot Camp. “This partnership and the Boot Camp are about meeting business owners where they are and giving them real options and real strategies to move forward.”Lexington Capital Holdings will support Boot Camp attendees by helping them understand available funding pathways, including traditional financing and alternative solutions that may fit different business profiles and stages of growth.The Small Business Credit Survival Boot Campequips small business owners with step-by-step education on building business credit, improving fundability, and navigating the credit and capital landscape. Attendees learn practical frameworks to strengthen their business credit profile and align with lender expectations. The Boot Camp occurs January 27, 2026 at the Waterford Event Center in Springfield, Virginia.In addition to the live Boot Camp experience, FSBOsupports entrepreneurs year-round through the Small Business Credit Minute w/ S.E. Day™ podcast—an ongoing resource focused on business credit education, funding readiness, and actionable insights for owners building bankable businesses. The podcast is part of a broader FSBO ecosystem led by S.E. Day, with additional resources and brand information available at www.TheSandyDay.com Registration is now open. To qualify to attend the Small Business Credit Survival Boot Camp, visit: https://fsbonly.com/credit-boot-camp/ About For Small Business Only, LLC (FSBO)For Small Business Only, LLC (FSBO) is a business credit education platform focused on helping entrepreneurs build business credit , improve fundability, and access resources that support sustainable growth. Through trainings, events, and media including the Small Business Credit Minute w/ S.E. Day™ podcast, FSBO delivers clear, actionable education designed to make businesses bankable and creditworthy. Learn more at https://fsbonly.com and TheSandyDay.com.About Lexington Capital HoldingsLexington Capital Holdings provides financing solutions designed to support entrepreneurs and businesses seeking access to capital through traditional and alternative funding options.Media Contact:FSBO Media RelationsEmail: seday@fsbonly.comWebsite: https://fsbonly.com More: TheSandyDay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.