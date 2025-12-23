Adamastor reveals the first images of the Furia's interior

1 2

Unmistakably focused on its “driver,” the interior of the Portuguese supercar in history adopts a minimalist and technological style

PORTO, PORTUGAL, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adamastor reveals today the first images of the interior design of the Furia, anticipating the final unveiling of an interior environment where the focus is unquestionably on the driver. The cocoon-like interior design envelops the driver and passenger with deliberately minimalist lines and refined superfluous elements that aim to cause minimal distraction to the driver, allowing him to focus on the driving experience.

The position of the engine ignition button, located on the roof, immediately stands out, a procedure that, to wake up the Ford Performance V6 engine, is in itself a sensory experience for the on-duty driver. Another highlight next to the ignition button is the digital rearview mirror, which is fed by a high-definition rear camera. The center console is also a masterpiece of functional design, serving as the backbone of the Furia.

The sports seats provide the longitudinal and lateral support expected in a high-performance supercar, without neglecting the level of comfort required in a road vehicle. Its design also prioritized the use of space, with a particularly narrow structure being developed. The use of carbon fiber not only reduces weight but also improves rigidity and the level of protection offered in the event of an impact.

At the top and center of the sports dashboard, which includes a non-directional air outlet across its entire width, as well as on the sides and top for windshield defogging, is the Furia's infotainment touchscreen. The system is entirely developed in Portugal and incorporates software designed specifically for Adamastor, making it possible, among other things, to record lap times and G-forces, as well as monitor engine operating temperatures and pressures. The infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The interior environment can be fully customized to the customer's taste, with, for example, various colors for the Alcantara® finishes on the doors and bucket seats, allowing, for instance, the contrast with the extensive areas of exposed carbon fiber to be intensified or minimized, providing the driver with an environment perfectly aligned with their personal tastes, whether the goal is to enjoy a truly emotional and sporty environment or a more refined and comfortable interior.

Adamastor is accelerating the development of the Furia, now literally opening the doors of the car that will go down in history as the first Portuguese supercar ever and one of the most inspiring engineering projects ever developed in Portugal.



