Attorney General James Wins Case to Restore Funding for Lifesaving Anti-Terrorism and Emergency Response Programs

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James secured a major victory in a lawsuit filed with a coalition of 11 other attorneys general against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for illegally depriving states of hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to keep communities safe. In September, DHS began reallocating funds under the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) away from New York and other states that have refused to use state resources to support the administration’s mass deportation agenda. As a result, these states saw a significant cut to funding that supports critical law enforcement training, emergency preparedness, and counter-terrorism activities. The U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted Attorney General James and the coalition’s motion for summary judgment, declaring the decision to reallocate funding unlawful and ordering DHS to restore funding to the plaintiff states.

“Law enforcement and local leaders throughout New York depend on these funds to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Attorney General James. “The administration’s attempt to play politics with these resources was illegal and put our state at risk. This decision is a significant win in our ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers from reckless funding cuts.”

HSGP funds provide states and local governments with critical resources to plan for and prevent natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and other emergencies. As a result of the administration’s reallocations, New York saw a reduction of over $100 million, or 77 percent of its HSGP funds. These funds help support counter-terrorism activities, border security measures along the Canada border, and efforts to protect essential infrastructure like power grids and water systems throughout the state from attacks. The Urban Area Security Initiatives (UASI) program within HSGP directs tens of millions of dollars every year to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for training and planning to protect high-risk areas of New York City.

On September 29, Attorney General James and the coalition sued DHS, arguing that DHS’ funding reallocation decision was a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. The court’s decision granting the coalition’s motion for summary judgment requires the administration to restore reallocated grant funds to the plaintiff states.

Joining Attorney General James in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.