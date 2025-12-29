myDermRecruiter and Resolve Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Dermatology Providers With Smarter Career Choices

Helping dermatology providers navigate careers with confidence.

WASHINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myDermRecruiter, the nation’s largest dermatology recruitment firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Resolve, the leading physician contract review and compensation data company. Together, the two organizations aim to provide dermatology providers with a more comprehensive, informed and confident approach to career decision-making.This partnership brings together myDermRecruiter’s deep expertise in dermatology-specific recruiting with Resolve’s unmatched insight into physician contracts, compensation trends and negotiation strategy. By aligning their services, the organizations will help dermatology providers navigate not only where they work—but how they work, under terms that reflect their value.Resolve has reviewed more than 18,000 physician contracts nationwide and is widely recognized for combining legal expertise, real-time compensation data and personalized negotiation support. Their work empowers physicians from residency through retirement to make informed decisions with clarity and confidence.myDermRecruiter is known for its exclusive focus on dermatology and its ability to connect practices of all sizes and structures with top-tier providers who align with their mission, goals and long-term vision. With more than 1,000 active opportunities on its job board, the firm goes beyond placements to serve as a trusted career partner for dermatology professionals nationwide.Through this partnership, candidates working with myDermRecruiter will gain enhanced access to contract education, compensation insights and negotiation resources—ensuring they fully understand the financial and legal implications of their career moves. Resolve clients will also benefit from dermatology-specific market knowledge and recruiting expertise that helps align compensation strategy with real-world opportunities.“This collaboration strengthens the support system around dermatology providers at one of the most critical points in their careers,” said Michelle Sullentrup, founder and CEO of myDermRecruiter. “Finding the right role is only part of the equation. Understanding the contract, compensation and long-term impact of that decision is equally important.”A representative from Resolve added, “Partnering with myDermRecruiter allows us to meet physicians where career decisions begin. Together, we’re helping dermatology providers move forward with clarity, confidence and leverage.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparency, education and advocacy for physicians and advanced practice providers navigating an increasingly complex employment landscape.For more information, visit www.myDermRecruiter.com or www.Resolve.com About ResolveResolve provides physician-focused contract review, compensation data and negotiation support to help doctors make informed career decisions. Resolve empowers physicians from residency through retirement by combining legal expertise with real-time market insights, giving providers the clarity and confidence to navigate employment agreements and compensation structures.About myDermRecruiterAs the nation’s top dermatology recruitment firm, myDermRecruiter specializes in connecting top-tier dermatology professionals with premier career opportunities. With an extensive network and deep industry expertise, myDermRecruiter streamlines the job search process, ensuring a seamless experience for both candidates and employers.

