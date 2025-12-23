Shine Bright Christian Academy Opens in Arlington in Partnership with RAMP Church TX

Founded by LaToyia Dennis and Dr. Patrice May, the new private faith-based school launches January 2026, to empower students academically and spiritually.

This is more than a school—this is ministry, family, and community.” — LaToyia Dennis, Co-Founder and Director of Shine Bright Christian Academy

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shine Bright Christian Academy proudly announces its official launch, bringing a Christ-centered, high-quality early childhood learning experience to families in Arlington and the surrounding communities. The school, created by Founder and Director LaToyia Dennis and Assistant Director Dr. Patrice May, opens in collaboration with Pastor Evan Risher and RAMP Church TX, offering a nurturing environment rooted in academic excellence, family partnership, and spiritual development.

Shine Bright Christian Academy will serve children ages eight weeks to kindergarten with a plan to add additional grades, offering full-day instruction, purposeful play, early literacy development, STEAM learning, and biblical education. The academy’s goal is to help children build the courage, confidence, and character needed to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.

“We are honored to open the doors of Shine Bright Christian Academy,” said LaToyia Dennis, Co-Founder and Director. “Our mission is to create a safe, loving, faith-filled environment where children learn, grow, and shine as who God designed them to be. This is more than a school, this is ministry, family, and community.”

Assistant Director Dr. Patrice May added, “Today, we open a place where the light of God’s Word shines, nurturing education, building character, and a joy for learning in every child.

The opening of Shine Bright Christian Academy reflects a powerful partnership with Pastor Evan Risher and RAMP Church TX, who have joined with LaToyia Dennis to help meet the educational and spiritual needs of young children and families in southeast Arlington.

“We are excited to welcome Shine Bright Christian Academy to Ramp Church TX, creating a safe, faith-filled environment where children are empowered to learn, lead, and shine,” said Pastor Evan Risher of RAMP Church TX. “We believe the opening is a prophesy fulfilled and divine assignment—raising up the next generation to know God, walk boldly in their calling, and reflect the light of Christ in every place they go.”

Shine Bright Christian Academy offers:

- Infant, toddler, preschool, and Pre-K classrooms

- STEAM-based learning experiences

- Biblical and character development lessons

- Daily parent communication through Brightwheel

- Before and after school care

- Breakfast, lunch, and snacks

- Year-round programming

The Academy is currently enrolling for January 2026 and is inviting families to tour the school, meet the teachers, and explore scholarship opportunities.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the school on Monday, January 5th, at 10 AM, followed by tours of the facility. Community members, media, and local leaders are encouraged to attend.

About Shine Bright Christian Academy: Shine Bright Christian Academy is a licensed early childhood learning center in Arlington, Texas. Built on Christian values and guided by the belief that every child is created uniquely by God, the Academy provides academic instruction, faith development, and social-emotional learning for children ages 8 weeks to 5 years old.

About RAMP Church TX: RAMP Church TX, led by Pastor Evan Risher, is a thriving ministry in Arlington committed to serving families through worship, outreach, and community development. The church’s collaboration with Shine Bright Christian Academy supports the shared mission of empowering children and strengthening families.

