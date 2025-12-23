Squires Tax Planning Helps High-Income Earners Reduce Taxes During Peak Filing Season

Logo of Squires Tax Planning, a Columbia, Missouri based tax advisory firm serving clients nationwide.

Columbia-based firm highlights common tax planning considerations for business owners and high-income earners during peak filing season

Proactive tax planning helps individuals and business owners make informed decisions and reduce uncertainty during filing season.” — Paden Squires, CPA & CFP

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tax filing deadlines approach, tax professionals emphasize the importance of proactive planning to help individuals and business owners better understand their tax positions and potential opportunities before returns are finalized. Squires Tax Planning , a tax advisory firm based in Columbia, Missouri, works with business owners, real estate investors, and high-income earners to provide year-round guidance focused on long-term tax efficiency. According to the firm, many taxpayers focus solely on compliance during filing season, often overlooking areas that require advance planning or strategic coordination.“Tax planning is most effective when it’s done proactively rather than reactively,” said Paden Squires, CPA and CFP. “By reviewing financial activity throughout the year, taxpayers can make more informed decisions and avoid surprises at filing time.”During filing season, tax professionals often review areas such as business structure, retirement planning options, the timing of income and expenses, and, when necessary, IRS representation to help address tax-related concerns. These reviews are intended to provide clarity around current obligations while supporting broader financial planning objectives.Founded more than a decade ago, Squires Tax Planning provides ongoing tax planning and advisory services to clients across the United States. The firm’s team includes CPAs, CFPs, and Enrolled Agents who focus on aligning tax strategies with long-term financial goals rather than short-term filing outcomes.Industry experts note that proactive planning can improve cash flow visibility and reduce uncertainty, particularly during periods of evolving tax regulations and economic change. Firms that offer year-round advisory support aim to help clients stay informed and prepared throughout the year, not only during tax season.About Squires Tax PlanningSquires Tax Planning is a tax advisory firm headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, serving clients nationwide. The firm focuses on proactive tax planning for business owners, real estate investors, and high-income earners, helping clients navigate complex tax considerations with clarity and integrity.

