Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC Expands Services to Include Estate Planning and Legacy Protection

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC, a Florida law firm known for its focused probate administration practice, today announced the expansion of its services to include comprehensive estate planning for individuals and families across Florida.

After years of guiding families through probate, the firm is broadening its practice to help clients plan ahead—protecting assets, preserving family harmony, and safeguarding personal legacies before legal issues arise.

“Working in probate gives you a clear picture of what works, what fails, and what causes families unnecessary stress,” said Michael Bracchi, Esq, Managing Partner. “Estate planning allows us to apply those lessons proactively, helping clients protect their legacy and spare loved ones from avoidable court involvement.”

The firm’s estate planning services include wills, revocable living trusts, durable powers of attorney, health care surrogate designations, living wills, and related planning tools tailored to Florida law. Each plan is designed with long-term legacy protection in mind—ensuring clients’ wishes are honored and their families are positioned for clarity rather than conflict.

By combining probate experience with forward-looking estate planning, Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC offers clients practical solutions that reflect how plans function when implemented.

Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC will continue its core probate practice while offering estate planning as a complementary service to better serve clients at every stage of life.

About the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC

Based in Boca Raton, Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC represents clients throughout the state in all areas of probate administration, trust administration, estate planning, and related legal matters. The firm is dedicated to helping families efficiently manage estate affairs, and protect their loved ones’ legacies with integrity and transparency.

For more information, visit www.FloridaProbateFirm.com.

Media Contact

Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC

Boca Raton, Florida

📞 (561) 210-5500

📧 info@floridaprobatefirm.com

🌐 www.FloridaProbateFirm.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.