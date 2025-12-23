On The Mark Strategies Showcases Proven Client Success Across Branding, Member Experience, and Marketing Programs

On The Mark Strategies highlights nationwide client success, showcasing impactful results in branding, member experience, and financial marketing strategy.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Mark Strategies, a financial services marketing and consulting agency serving credit unions, banks and financial organizations nationwide, is highlighting recent client successes that demonstrate the firm’s ability to drive meaningful results through branding, member experience and marketing strategy.

Through hands-on collaboration and industry-specific expertise, On The Mark Strategies partners with financial organizations to create clarity, consistency and momentum, helping organizations strengthen their brand, engage employees and better serve their members and customers.

Transforming a Statewide Credit Union Association Brand

Luminate, formerly the Louisiana Credit Union League, partnered with On The Mark Strategies to address a long-discussed but long-delayed challenge: renaming and repositioning the organization to better reflect its mission and future direction. With new leadership ready to move forward, the organization selected On The Mark Strategies based on the firm’s deep financial industry experience and successful brand naming projects across Louisiana.

On The Mark Strategies guided Luminate’s leadership team through a comprehensive branding process that seamlessly connected brand strategy, renaming, visual identity and internal training. The collaborative approach helped expand leadership’s thinking and led to the adoption of the new name, Luminate, a direction the team had not previously considered.

“I loved the process, and I’ve given [On The Mark Strategies’] name to others considering name changes. Without the process, we wouldn’t be the success we are today,” said Angela Melle, VP of CU Engagement at Luminate.

The rebrand debuted at Luminate’s annual convention, where member credit unions experienced the new identity for the first time. Since then, enthusiasm for the brand has continued to grow.

“The most shocking thing for me has been the members’ response to wanting merchandise with our logo on it,” Melle added. “Our membership wants to represent us.”

Elevating Member Experience Through Training and Accountability

Unity One Credit Union, a growing institution with locations in Texas, Kansas and Minnesota, partnered with On The Mark Strategies to launch a consistent member experience training program for its staff. Like many financial organizations, Unity One CU faced the challenge of balancing day-to-day operations while trying to elevate service delivery across all locations.

On The Mark Strategies worked with Unity One CU to develop a customized member experience journey map, branded internally as Live BOLD. The agency continues to lead interactive training sessions that focus on soft skills, consistency and accountability, going beyond traditional learning management systems to create real behavioral change.

“The member experience training has helped a great deal with soft skills, which from an HR standpoint is hardest to train,” said Patty Revis, SPHR, Chief Human Resources Officer at Unity One CU. “It’s given us a framework employees can follow and made it easier for them to engage with our members.”

As the program matured, Unity One CU saw increased accountability among team members and stronger alignment with the credit union’s brand promise.

“I’ve seen our staff hold one another accountable—that was an end goal we were really looking for,” Revis said. “On The Mark Strategies is more of a partner than a consultant.”

Creating Brand Consistency for a Growing Bank

Mountain West Bank partnered with On The Mark Strategies to address a lack of consistency across its branding and overall visual identity. Recognizing the need for outside expertise, the bank sought a partner with proven experience working with larger teams and the ability to distill complex ideas into a clear, usable framework.

“We weren’t consistent in our overall branding and look, so we were hoping to find a partner who could help us with that,” said Dan Price of Mountain West Bank. “We knew immediately we wanted to go external and work with someone who had done this before.”

Through its structured, collaborative approach, On The Mark Strategies helped Mountain West Bank refine its marketing and branding into a concise, cohesive system that teams across the organization could understand and follow.

“If you’re looking for someone who has expertise in marketing and promoting your bank, there’s no question in my mind that On The Mark is an excellent choice,” Price said.

A Consistent Track Record of Results

Across branding transformations, member experience initiatives and financial organization marketing engagements, On The Mark Strategies continues to deliver measurable and meaningful results for financial organizations of all sizes.

“These stories reflect what happens when strategy, creativity and people are aligned,” said Mark Arnold, founder of On The Mark Strategies. “Our goal has always been to help financial organizations gain clarity, build stronger brands and create experiences their members and customers believe in.”

About On The Mark Strategies

On The Mark Strategies is a marketing and consulting agency specializing in branding, marketing, strategic planning and training for credit unions, banks and financial organizations. With a collaborative, industry-focused approach, the agency helps organizations strengthen their identity, engage employees and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, visit onthemarkstrategies.com.

