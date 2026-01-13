American Academy McAllister Institute Celebrates 100 Years of Excellence in Funeral Service Education

Century-Old Institution Enters 2026 Positioned as Leader in Preparing Professionals for AI-Proof Careers, Maintaining Nearly 90% Post-Graduate Employment Rate

As we celebrate our centennial, we honor pioneers like Dr. McAllister... who understood that serving families in their time of loss requires both scientific expertise and compassionate care.” — Don Cymbor, President of American Academy McAllister Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI) proudly enters its centennial year in 2026, marking 100 years since Dr. John McAllister revolutionized embalming education by bringing medical science to funeral service. As the industry evolves amid technological advancement, AAMI prepares compassionate professionals for AI-proof careers while maintaining a nearly 90% post-graduate employment rate AAMI's history traces to 1895, when Charles Renouard opened his Training School for Embalmers in New York City. By 1926, Dr. McAllister, who studied his profession across Europe and had performed over 10,000 autopsies as the city's Acting Coroner's Physician, established a school requiring rigorous study of anatomy, chemistry, and pathology. The 1933 founding of the American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Research added research focus, culminating in the landmark 1964 merger that created AAMI."In 1926, Dr. McAllister believed that if doctors needed years of training to treat the living, those caring for the dead deserved equally rigorous education," said Don Cymbor, President of American Academy McAllister Institute. "That principle guides us today."As workforce concerns about artificial intelligence intensify, AAMI has positioned funeral service as an AI-proof career. Recent Microsoft research data shows embalmers and funeral directors receive an AI Applicability Score of 0.03 out of 1.00 – ranking among the ten most secure occupations from automation. The profession's reliance on physical dexterity, specialized technical skills, and deep human empathy creates a robust firewall against AI replacement."While AI is transforming many industries, funeral service remains fundamentally human," Cymbor explained. "Our graduates enter a stable, meaningful career that cannot be automated."AAMI delivers comprehensive mortuary science education in an accelerated 18-month format, predominantly online to accommodate students nationwide. The institute maintains a nearly 90% post-graduate employment rate, with 89% of 2024 graduates securing positions in their field – demonstrating sustained demand for AAMI's career-ready graduates."As we celebrate our centennial, we honor pioneers like Dr. McAllister and Charles Renouard who understood that serving families in their time of loss requires both scientific expertise and compassionate care," said Cymbor.For more information about American Academy McAllister Institute, its centennial celebration, programs, and graduate outcomes, visit www.aami.edu ###About American Academy McAllister Institute:American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI) is a specialized educational institution dedicated to preparing students for careers in mortuary science and funeral service. For decades, AAMI has trained compassionate, skilled funeral directors who serve communities across the United States. With nearly 9 out of 10 graduates finding and sustaining and meaningful careers in this essential profession, AAMI combines rigorous academic training with hands-on experience to ensure graduates are fully prepared to serve families with dignity, professionalism, and care during life's most challenging moments.

